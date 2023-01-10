Read full article on original website
Roosevelt City Shares Snow Shoveling Tips
The snow keeps coming and shoveling could count as a part time job now for most Uintah Basin residents. Roosevelt City has shared some tips from stormwater professionals that are supposed to help alleviate demands on the city storm water system, recharge ground water, and filter pollutants in the snow melt. Ready for this? When it comes to driveways and sidewalks it is recommended that you shovel a row straight down the middle. One half of the snow you push left, the other half right. Here’s the key: when you hit the edge, lift the snow and throw it further in the lawn. How about preventing snow from being pushed back into your newly shoveled driveway? To help prevent the snow plows from pushing snow back on your driveway, clear out a chunk of snow, about a three foot by 8 foot swath, left of where the driveway meets the road. This often prevents snow from re-entering your driveway area when a plow comes through.
BLM Seeking Public Comment On Duchesne County Right-Of-Way Amendment
The BLM is seeking public comment during a 30-day scoping period on an application for a right-of-way amendment to reconstruct a portion of the Gate Canyon section of Wells Draw Road. The BLM announcement states that applicant Duchesne County Special Services District 2 proposes to bring the section of the Wells Draw Road into conformance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials design standards. “We have the responsibility to assess the potential effects of the proposal on the environment, cultural resources and the many people who use these lands and resources,” shares BLM Green River District Manager Lance Porter. “Public input helps BLM to understand potential issues and impacts from the proposed road reconstruction.” Of the approximately 5.2 miles of roadway proposed to be reconstructed, 2.7 miles are on land managed by the BLM and 2.5 miles are on land managed by SITLA. Documents were made available on the publicly accessible BLM National NEPA Register on January 9th. Written comments will be accepted by letter, email or ePlanning submission online until February 8th. The BLM notes that the most useful comments are specific and contain technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action and/or project area. Email comments to blm_ut_vernal_comments@blm.gov.
BLM RAC Meeting Next Week In Vernal
The Bureau of Land Management meeting of the Utah Resource Advisory Council is coming up next week in Vernal. Items on the planned agenda include an overview of District-planning efforts, updates to the wild horse and burro program, projects for lands and realty, a review of Dingell Act implementations, and other issues as appropriate. Utah State Director Greg Sheehan says the contributions of the Council are critical in assisting the BLM in continuing to be a good neighbor in local communities and in helping make land-management decisions.” The meeting is open to the public, with a virtual option. There will be a small window for the public to share comments, but may be limited to a specified length of time. The meeting will be at the BLM Utah Green River District Office in Vernal on Saturday, January 18th from 8am and 4:30pm.
Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
Avian Flu Confirmed In Uintah Basin; Do Not Pick Up Sick Or Dead Birds
The Uintah Basin has joined the list of counties in Utah where avian flu has been confirmed in wild birds. The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly referred to as avian flu, was confirmed in Utah in April 2022 and until recently cases had not shown up in northeastern Utah. That has now changed with Duchesne and Uintah County added to the list on Monday. Multiple cases were found this month, including an infected red-tailed hawk found in western Uintah County and several other dead birds with test results pending. In Duchesne County, cases include two separate incidents of a Canada goose found in a yard in Roosevelt, 6 Canada geese and 1 duck found near Roosevelt, a dead goose found in Myton, and other dead birds with test results pending. As of January 10th, a total of 102 birds and three red foxes have tested positive for avian influenza in 13 counties. Although the current strain of the avian flu presents a low risk to people, it has been confirmed in at least one person in Colorado during this most recent outbreak. If you are going on any waterfowl hunts this hunting season: Do not harvest, handle or eat any animal that appears sick; Field dress game animals in a well-ventilated area or outdoors; Avoid direct contact with the intestines; And wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning birds. DWR Veterinarian Ginger Strout says that anyone who finds a group of five or more dead waterfowl or shorebirds or any individual dead scavengers or raptors to report it to the DWR office. Make sure you don’t touch the birds or pick them up.
Legislative Affairs Committee Presentation Given At Vernal Chamber Luncheon
His year’s Utah Legislative session is getting underway and that means local efforts are also underway to ensure that Uintah Basin interests are represented. Steve Evans, Vernal Chamber Legislative Affairs Committee member, presented on these efforts during Tuesday’s Chamber luncheon. Evans explained that rural communities are losing their legislative influence due to redistricting and unprecedented growth in the urban counties along the Wasatch Front. To combat the diminished influence, the Legislative Affairs Committee is staying involved in the Legislative process and working closely with Senator Winterton, Representative Scott Chew, and Representative Christine Watkins. Evans highlighted legislative items the committee has worked on, including mineral lease fund amendments, stricter penalties for killing of livestock, opposing nation-wide ban on new oil and gas leases on public lands, and redistricting, among many others. The upcoming legislative session begins January 17th and there are currently 723 bill files. The Legislative Affairs Committee is busy preparing to ensure Uintah Basin interests are protected. Among the topics they are working on so far this session are the Oil and Gas Severance Tax, opposing ESG Legislation, making puberty blockers and surgical procedures illegal without parental consent, protecting agriculture water, and opposing the Carbon Tax, among many others.
Duchesne County Recognizes Contributions Of Search And Rescue Volunteers
Volunteers with Duchesne County Search and Rescue were recognized this month for their dedicated service to the community. In 2022, the organization was called for service in 13 searches for a total of 197 hours with an additional 270 hours of training. Sheriff Travis Tucker gave out appreciation awards and service awards. Among the long term recipients, Henry Remond was recognized for 35 years of service, Kent Brown was recognized for 30 years of service, and Jason Bleazard was recognized for 20 years of service. “Search and Rescue is not an easy undertaking,” shares the announcement. “Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office appreciates and supports these men for what they do and stand for. Thank you for taking the time away from your family to help others. This is what they call the true meaning of ‘love for your community’.” All members of the Search and Rescue team are there on a volunteer basis.
TriCounty Health Adding Tai Chi Class In Roosevelt
A class designed to accommodate any body type will soon reach more Uintah Basin community members. TriCounty Health Department has been offering a ‘Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention’ class every Tuesday in Vernal and it will also be offered in Roosevelt starting on January 18th. The classes have sitting routines and standing routines so that it can accommodate all abilities. Tai Chi helps prevent falls, ease body aches from arthritis and adds a relaxing meditation to your day. “Even with it being for fall prevention and arthritis, you can join at any age. It’s free and there is no prior sign up,” shares instructor Ailsynn Weaver. “It’s also a great way to take a pause, reconnect with your body and socialize.” Participants will learn Tai Chi movements proven to reduce falls by 70 percent and will learn new forms each week following a warm up and breathing exercise. Classes for Tai Chi are Tuesdays from 10am to 11am at the Golden Age Center in Vernal (330 Aggie Blvd) and Wednesdays from 3pm to 4pm at the USU Extension in Roosevelt (57 N 100 E). Visit tricountyhealth.com for more information.
Curtis Ivan May
Funeral Services for Curtis I. May, age 84 of Dry Fork, the husband of Arlene Maughn May, will be conducted on Saturday, January 14th at 12 noon, at the Rock Point Chapel (2575 North 1500 West) in Vernal. There will be a viewing Friday evening from 6-8:30 pm at the...
