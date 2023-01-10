Art in the Park Returns for its 3rd Annual Chalk Drawing Competition

Art in the Park, Northeast Florida’s only Chalk Drawing competition, returns to Jacksonville, presented by YaYa Productions, Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park, and made possible through a generous grant from the PNC Foundation. For the past two years, several illustrious artists joined the competition including Christopher Clark, Elena Ohlander, Roosevelt Watson III, Adrian Rhodes, Grace Bio, Marcus Williams, Jenn Veal, Maiye Elaine, Tatiana Kitchen and Ian and Danielle Cleary of HeartSpace Art. Last year, several talented students also competed and produced amazing chalk art.

During the competition, artists of all ages will have up to six hours to create a work of art entirely from chalk. Visitors to the park will be able to watch the art happening right before their eyes, talk to the artists and vote on which ones they like best. The theme for 2023 will be “Mythical Creatures”. Participants will be given chalk and other tools to create their sidewalk art. Once the time is up, esteemed judges in the art community will visit each piece and vote on their favorites. Combined with the public vote, there will be first, second and third place prizes in three categories: Main Artists, High School Student, and Middle School Student.

WHERE: James Weldon Johnson Park, 135 W Monroe St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

WHEN: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sat., March 25, 2023

For more information, contact Jihan White at JihanWhite@jwjpark.org or (904) 515-5098 ext. 3. We’d love for artists of all ages to participate. Visit bit.ly/3riliNr to sign up!