KCRG.com

Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case

A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Jo Daviess County sheriff, state’s attorney won’t enforce new gun law

Jo Daviess County’s Republican sheriff and state’s attorney said today that they will not enforce an assault weapons ban signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Democratic governor signed the law — which then took effect immediately — not long after the Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 to approve the ban Tuesday afternoon. The bill passed 34-20 in the Illinois Senate on Monday. Today, Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced he would not enforce the law. The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. He is joined by 10 other Illinois sheriffs that vowed not to enforce the law.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
superhits106.com

Bellevue school board to go to voters with $13.1 million elementary school measure

Bellevue voters in March will be asked to approve a $13.1 million bond measure to help fund the construction of an elementary school. Bellevue Community School Board members this week approved a resolution calling for a March 7 referendum on the measure, which must be approved by 60% of voters to pass. The $13.1 million bond would help fund the first phase of a two-part construction project to build a 37,000-square-foot elementary school on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus. The facility would initially house third through fifth grades, with pre-K through second grades remaining at the current elementary school.
BELLEVUE, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Sentenced For Falsely Claiming Unemployment Benefits

A woman who was arrested in Epworth last year for falsely claiming unemployment benefits recently has been sentenced to four months in federal prison. Holly Jacobi was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty to two counts of theft of government funds and one count of wire fraud. Judge C.J. Williams also ordered that Jacobi’s prison sentence be followed by four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release. A report says Jacobi filed a fraudulent application for Iowa unemployment benefits on April 6, 2020. Jacobi claimed that she was entitled to at least $17,888 in unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EPWORTH, IA
superhits106.com

Theft from Dubuque Motel

Police are investigating a burglary resulting in the theft of more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry from a Dubuque motel. Officers responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Glenview Motel on Rockdale Road in Dubuque, for the report of a burglary. No further details have been reported about this theft.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man

A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Avelo Airlines Relocating Flights From Dubuque To Cedar Rapids

Avelo Airlines has announced it is temporarily relocating its Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) flights to Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport (CID). Beginning Saturday, previously scheduled Avelo flights from DBQ to Orlando will relocate to Cedar Rapids until Dubuque Regional Airport secures its necessary Transportation Security Administration certification.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Leads Chase

Authorities said a man led law enforcement on a chase in and around Dubuque on Thursday. 34 year old Everett Winfrey, of Dubuque, was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations, as well as warrants charging probation violation, controlled substance violation and escape. A deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Winfrey shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-80 head on collision kills motorcycle driver in Cedar County

Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”

According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Monticello Resident Fatally Shoots Intruder

Police say a Monticello resident fatally shot a man who broke into his residence early Wednesday. Reports indicate that the man who was shot previously lived at that address. 30 year old Pattrick O’Brine was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Monticello police, 44 year old Scotty Harden called 911 just before 2am Wednesday to report a break-in in progress at his residence on South Sycamore Street. As police responded to the residence, Harden armed himself with a firearm. O’Brine gained access to the residence and confronted Harden where he discharged the firearm at O’Brine. Harden and his 10-year-old son were not injur.
MONTICELLO, IA
KWQC

Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City

ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. ﻿ Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Bollant was traveling south...
CUBA CITY, WI
KCRG.com

One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA

