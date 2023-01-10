Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
superhits106.com
Jo Daviess County sheriff, state’s attorney won’t enforce new gun law
Jo Daviess County’s Republican sheriff and state’s attorney said today that they will not enforce an assault weapons ban signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Democratic governor signed the law — which then took effect immediately — not long after the Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 to approve the ban Tuesday afternoon. The bill passed 34-20 in the Illinois Senate on Monday. Today, Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced he would not enforce the law. The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. He is joined by 10 other Illinois sheriffs that vowed not to enforce the law.
superhits106.com
Bellevue school board to go to voters with $13.1 million elementary school measure
Bellevue voters in March will be asked to approve a $13.1 million bond measure to help fund the construction of an elementary school. Bellevue Community School Board members this week approved a resolution calling for a March 7 referendum on the measure, which must be approved by 60% of voters to pass. The $13.1 million bond would help fund the first phase of a two-part construction project to build a 37,000-square-foot elementary school on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus. The facility would initially house third through fifth grades, with pre-K through second grades remaining at the current elementary school.
superhits106.com
Woman Sentenced For Falsely Claiming Unemployment Benefits
A woman who was arrested in Epworth last year for falsely claiming unemployment benefits recently has been sentenced to four months in federal prison. Holly Jacobi was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty to two counts of theft of government funds and one count of wire fraud. Judge C.J. Williams also ordered that Jacobi’s prison sentence be followed by four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release. A report says Jacobi filed a fraudulent application for Iowa unemployment benefits on April 6, 2020. Jacobi claimed that she was entitled to at least $17,888 in unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
superhits106.com
Theft from Dubuque Motel
Police are investigating a burglary resulting in the theft of more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry from a Dubuque motel. Officers responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Glenview Motel on Rockdale Road in Dubuque, for the report of a burglary. No further details have been reported about this theft.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for parole violation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Drake Hull, 29, is wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent exposure charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hull is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. If you know...
superhits106.com
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
superhits106.com
Avelo Airlines Relocating Flights From Dubuque To Cedar Rapids
Avelo Airlines has announced it is temporarily relocating its Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) flights to Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport (CID). Beginning Saturday, previously scheduled Avelo flights from DBQ to Orlando will relocate to Cedar Rapids until Dubuque Regional Airport secures its necessary Transportation Security Administration certification.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Leads Chase
Authorities said a man led law enforcement on a chase in and around Dubuque on Thursday. 34 year old Everett Winfrey, of Dubuque, was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations, as well as warrants charging probation violation, controlled substance violation and escape. A deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Winfrey shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
cbs2iowa.com
I-80 head on collision kills motorcycle driver in Cedar County
Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
superhits106.com
Monticello Resident Fatally Shoots Intruder
Police say a Monticello resident fatally shot a man who broke into his residence early Wednesday. Reports indicate that the man who was shot previously lived at that address. 30 year old Pattrick O’Brine was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Monticello police, 44 year old Scotty Harden called 911 just before 2am Wednesday to report a break-in in progress at his residence on South Sycamore Street. As police responded to the residence, Harden armed himself with a firearm. O’Brine gained access to the residence and confronted Harden where he discharged the firearm at O’Brine. Harden and his 10-year-old son were not injur.
KWQC
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City
ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Bollant was traveling south...
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
