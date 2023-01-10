ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for The State’s girls HS basketball player of the week

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJjJn_0k9hWlMf00

It’s time to vote for The State’s girls basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played Jan. 2-7. Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

Coaches can send nominations for future voting to Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by 10 a.m. Mondays for rest of the season.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Joyce Edwards, Jr., Camden: Junior had 34 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in win over Lakewood.

Lindsay Garner, Sr., Lexington: Senior averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds in wins over Summerville and Stall. Garner had a career-high 31 points against Stall.

Terriana Gray, Jr., AC Flora: Junior had 13 points 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in loss to Westwood.

Shaelyn Hayes, So., White Knoll: Sophomore averaged 11.5 points, 9 rebounds, 3.5 assists in games against Aiken and Blythewood.

Alexis Jacobs, Sr., Ben Lippen: Senior averaged 13 points, 19 rebounds in losses to Heathwood Hall and Augusta Christian. Jacobs had a school-record 25 rebounds against Augusta Christian.

Lauren Jacobs, So., Heathwood Hall : Sophomore averaged 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals in two wins over Ben Lippen and Cardinal Newman, and a loss against Australian Travel Team.

Samira Khalil, Jr., Hammond: Junior had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in win over Wilson Hall.

JaiDah Liebert, Sr., Spring Valley: Senior averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals in wins over Dutch Fork and Ridge View.

Jillian Rush, 8th grade, Lugoff-Elgin: Eighth-grader had 27 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in loss to Ridge View.

Chase Thomas, Fr., Blythewood: Freshman averaged 22.5 points and 14 rebounds in loss to Westwood and win over White Knoll.

