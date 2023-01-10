ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 28, 2022) I woke early and instead of snuggling back in till daylight, I got up; the anticipated aroma of a cup of coffee and thoughts of the first sip tickling my brain. I am sitting in the quiet now, with a crimson throw at my feet, absorbing the Christmas tree glow. I did not find a new ornament for the tree this year. Clearly, no more are needed; the tree is filled! All the vintage baubles of years past please me so much, I don’t require new ones. We attended the DSO Christmas extravaganza early in the season. The music, song, raising voices with hundreds of people in the great hall brought back the Christmas feels of childhood.

