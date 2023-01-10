Read full article on original website
Patriot PAWS hosts Winter 2023 Veteran/Service Dog Graduation, Ribbon Cutting
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) – Patriot PAWS Service Dogs will celebrate the Graduation of three new Service Dog Teams on Friday, January 20th at 1:00PM located at their Rockwall Campus, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032. On Monday, January 9, 2023, two Veterans and one civilian began the...
Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Jan. 17
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Jan 17. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost.
Registration underway for Rockwall Citizens Police Academy
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Police Department will host its bi-annual Citizens Police Academy starting Jan. 31. The Citizens Police Academy is a 30-hour block of comprehensive instruction which allows citizens to experience and learn about law enforcement topics that are important to them. Some of the topics...
At 97, this Rockwall pickleball player is kind of a big dill
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) ~ When it comes to adding life to your years, John Figliulo could be considered an expert. Born January 10, 1926, John celebrated his 97th birthday this past weekend with his wife of nearly eight years, Evelyn, his nine children and over 80 family, friends, and neighbors. Spend a little time with John and you will quickly see he has a lot of life to celebrate!
Tim McCallum announces run for Rockwall City Council Place 1
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 11, 2023) Longtime Rockwall resident and businessman Tim McCallum announced today he intends to run for Rockwall City Council, Place 1, in the May 6, 2023, general elections, a seat he formerly held. McCallum is well known for his service to his community, having been twice awarded...
Royse City ISD School Board approves May bond election
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Royse City ISD School Board unanimously approved a May 2023 Bond Referendum to address current and future enrollment growth. This vote comes one month after the Bond Steering Committee presented its recommended project list to the board. After months of study and collaboration, the Bond Steering Committee designed an $863 million package for voter consideration on May 6, 2023. All registered voters within Royse City ISD boundaries will find two propositions related to this plan on their ballot. If approved, the $863 million total will be funded through property value growth within the district and with a zero tax rate increase.
Treat your Valentine to Dodie’s chef-inspired Sweetheart Menu
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) Treat your Valentine to an exclusive, waterfront dining experience as Dodie’s at The Harbor presents a special, chef-inspired Sweetheart Menu, available Saturday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 14. The prix fixe offering is just $69.99/couple (add a bottle of Chardonnay, Cabernet, or Champagne for...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Royse City ISD purchases 40 acres from Magness family for future middle school site
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 6, 2023) Royse City ISD and Mrs. Shirley Magness have closed on a land transaction that will be the home of future David & Shirley Magness Middle School. The 40 acre tract of land is just south of I-30 on FM 35. Funds from a successful bond referendum in May of 2021 were used for this future school site purchase.
Lions Club of Rowlett donates to several local charities
ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ The Rowlett Lions Club has been a generous supporter of local and state charities since its inception in 1966. The $5,000.00 raised in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 has been donated to the Wreaths Across America-North Texas Wreaths of Honor, the Rowlett Needy Children’s Fund, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rowlett, the First Christian Church of Rowlett Hope in Hand Food Pantry, and the Freedom Place Church School Back Pack Project.
Ephiphany Journey: Rockwall Interact Club to sponsor Labyrinth Walk this weekend
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ Looking for a meaningful way close to the Holiday Season? The Rockwall Interact Club is sponsoring a Labyrinth Walk this coming weekend and would greatly appreciate your support. This event is an invitation for all to join us in an Epiphany Journey of our...
By the numbers: Rockwall Helping Hands Toy Drive a monumental success
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 3, 2023) The final numbers are IN! In December of 2022, Rockwall County Helping Hands was able to serve a grand total of 472 families during their 46th annual Toy Drive. Due to the outstanding generosity of the community during the holiday season, Helping Hands gave away 9,618 toys and 407 teenagers were each given $100 gift cards. That means that 1,340 children were able to receive several toys each, free of charge to the families.
Meet Christmas, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 2, 2023) Mad snuggling skillz alert! If a night of snacks, snuggling, and Netflix is your thing – we might be a perfect match. My name is Christmas, and I am a calm, gentle, and quiet girl who makes the cutest sounds when I get a little excited.
Children’s Chorus of Rockwall County now scheduling auditions for 2023 season
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 2, 2023) Children’s Chorus of Rockwall County is a newly organized children’s chorus for boys and girls in grades 3-7 who love to sing a variety of music styles, from secular to folk and from classical to musical theater. Contact Janie Oliver at Office@RockwallChorus.org for details.
Highland Meadows to host ‘Grab-n-Go Brunch’ Jan. 9 in honor of local law enforcement
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 2, 2023) ~ In observance of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Highland Meadows Health and Rehab, located at 1870 S. John King Parkway in Rockwall, welcomes all local law enforcement to stop in anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 for a Grab-n-Go Brunch in their honor.
Royse City ISD celebrates its Board of Trustees
ROYSE CITY, TX (January 1, 2022) January is School Board Recognition Month and Royse City ISD is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers and parents on behalf of students.
‘Mental Health First Aid’ webinar for caregivers set for Jan. 31
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Dec. 28, 2022) The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging will host a webinar/online course called ‘Mental Health First Aid,’ funded in part, by Texas Health and Human Services. The online course is designed for caregivers, professionals and family members, and will be offered...
Open Letter to City of Fate residents by Mayor David Billings
FATE, TX (Dec. 31, 2022) Happy New Year!. We live in an extraordinary city in extraordinary times. We continued our rapid growth and the implementation of our unique economic development strategy. We have been recognized throughout the State of Texas for our innovative approach to creating a wonderful place to live, work, and play. My heart is full of gratitude and humility. I feel blessed to be the Mayor of this great city.
Why New Year’s fitness resolutions often crumble and how to overcome it
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 29, 2022) 113 million – that’s how many results show up if you type in “New Year’s Fitness Resolution” into Google, from hacks and guides to charts showing you how many miles to run per day to reach your goal. It can leave many of us unsure of where to start.
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Bow Ties and Such
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 28, 2022) I woke early and instead of snuggling back in till daylight, I got up; the anticipated aroma of a cup of coffee and thoughts of the first sip tickling my brain. I am sitting in the quiet now, with a crimson throw at my feet, absorbing the Christmas tree glow. I did not find a new ornament for the tree this year. Clearly, no more are needed; the tree is filled! All the vintage baubles of years past please me so much, I don’t require new ones. We attended the DSO Christmas extravaganza early in the season. The music, song, raising voices with hundreds of people in the great hall brought back the Christmas feels of childhood.
