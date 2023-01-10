ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Registration underway for Rockwall Citizens Police Academy

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Police Department will host its bi-annual Citizens Police Academy starting Jan. 31. The Citizens Police Academy is a 30-hour block of comprehensive instruction which allows citizens to experience and learn about law enforcement topics that are important to them. Some of the topics...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

At 97, this Rockwall pickleball player is kind of a big dill

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) ~ When it comes to adding life to your years, John Figliulo could be considered an expert. Born January 10, 1926, John celebrated his 97th birthday this past weekend with his wife of nearly eight years, Evelyn, his nine children and over 80 family, friends, and neighbors. Spend a little time with John and you will quickly see he has a lot of life to celebrate!
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD School Board approves May bond election

ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Royse City ISD School Board unanimously approved a May 2023 Bond Referendum to address current and future enrollment growth. This vote comes one month after the Bond Steering Committee presented its recommended project list to the board. After months of study and collaboration, the Bond Steering Committee designed an $863 million package for voter consideration on May 6, 2023. All registered voters within Royse City ISD boundaries will find two propositions related to this plan on their ballot. If approved, the $863 million total will be funded through property value growth within the district and with a zero tax rate increase.
ROYSE CITY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Lions Club of Rowlett donates to several local charities

ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ The Rowlett Lions Club has been a generous supporter of local and state charities since its inception in 1966. The $5,000.00 raised in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 has been donated to the Wreaths Across America-North Texas Wreaths of Honor, the Rowlett Needy Children’s Fund, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rowlett, the First Christian Church of Rowlett Hope in Hand Food Pantry, and the Freedom Place Church School Back Pack Project.
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

By the numbers: Rockwall Helping Hands Toy Drive a monumental success

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 3, 2023) The final numbers are IN! In December of 2022, Rockwall County Helping Hands was able to serve a grand total of 472 families during their 46th annual Toy Drive. Due to the outstanding generosity of the community during the holiday season, Helping Hands gave away 9,618 toys and 407 teenagers were each given $100 gift cards. That means that 1,340 children were able to receive several toys each, free of charge to the families.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD celebrates its Board of Trustees

ROYSE CITY, TX (January 1, 2022) January is School Board Recognition Month and Royse City ISD is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers and parents on behalf of students.
ROYSE CITY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Open Letter to City of Fate residents by Mayor David Billings

FATE, TX (Dec. 31, 2022) Happy New Year!. We live in an extraordinary city in extraordinary times. We continued our rapid growth and the implementation of our unique economic development strategy. We have been recognized throughout the State of Texas for our innovative approach to creating a wonderful place to live, work, and play. My heart is full of gratitude and humility. I feel blessed to be the Mayor of this great city.
FATE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Bow Ties and Such

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 28, 2022) I woke early and instead of snuggling back in till daylight, I got up; the anticipated aroma of a cup of coffee and thoughts of the first sip tickling my brain. I am sitting in the quiet now, with a crimson throw at my feet, absorbing the Christmas tree glow. I did not find a new ornament for the tree this year. Clearly, no more are needed; the tree is filled! All the vintage baubles of years past please me so much, I don’t require new ones. We attended the DSO Christmas extravaganza early in the season. The music, song, raising voices with hundreds of people in the great hall brought back the Christmas feels of childhood.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy