NYS: $1.5 million in federal funding for new juvenile delinquency prevention pilot project

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services now partnering with Buffalo, Schenectady & Yonkers police departments to develop and launch project. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth, and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
YONKERS, NY
ESD announces launch of initiative to further support innovation & growth for manufacturers in Western New York

‘Shift 2.0’ program will assist manufacturing companies with technological improvements and innovation to increase productivity, employment. Empire State Development (ESD) announced Buffalo Manufacturing Works, operated by EWI, will build on the success of the “Shift” program, with “Shift 2.0,” which is designed to move small to medium-sized manufacturers from technology exploration and education to actual technology implementation. The expansion will enable EWI to help companies overcome leading barriers to technology adoptions, including the implementation of rapidly redeployable automation solutions on their factory floors.
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara University's College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management restructures for the future

Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management welcomes Brandi Guerinot as assistant dean for strategic initiatives, and Alicia Sammarco as director of events and experiential operations. The two appointments were announced by the college’s dean, Dr. Bridget Niland, and are part of a restructuring of her leadership team that will facilitate an enhanced focus on experiential opportunities for students and support several grant-funded programs, including the Project Play Western New York Cornerstone Program and the Statler Foundation’s Hotel Industry Recovery Initiative.
Wheatfield Lions receive updates, present awards

Wheatfield Lions Club and President Lion Chris Stanz recently hosted 20-N District Gov. Michael Yost, who gave an all-encompassing presentation that included a special message and bit from the international president. 2nd District Gov. Lion Barry Scott assisted. Yost announced aid to come for victims of the recent blizzard. Lion...
WHEATFIELD, NY

