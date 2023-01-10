New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services now partnering with Buffalo, Schenectady & Yonkers police departments to develop and launch project. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth, and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.

