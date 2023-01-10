ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids rail company purchases lot for loading facility in Iowa City

Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City’s southeast industrial campus. In an announcement from the company and the City, the purchase will allow for the creation of a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The plot of land is located about 1,000 yards east of 420th Street’s intersection with Highway 6.
IOWA CITY, IA
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa

Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Kirkwood Community College Closing A Corridor Location

After 32 years, Kirkwood Community College has announced they are closing one of its campus locations in Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Kirkwood Community College will be shutting down its Iowa City campus location. Faculty and staff were actually warned last month that changes were coming soon. The college announced on Thursday that they would be moving most of the operations from the Iowa City center to the Coralville location. The Iowa City location will then be sold.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor

Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete

An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case

A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner

The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
IOWA CITY, IA
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
Iowa AG Sues Biofuels Facility After December Explosion

Back in December, news broke about the biodiesel plant explosion in Marengo that led to multiple injuries. The explosions happened in a building owned by Heartland Crush LLC which once was a soybean processing facility. At the time of the explosion, the building was being operated by C6-Zero which converts roofing shingles into biodiesel and other products.
MARENGO, IA
Airline Flop Causes Flights To Be Diverted to Cedar Rapids

A new venture that would help some Iowans travel plans was put on hold. Late last year, the Dubuque Airport officials announced that they would be adding a nonstop flight to Orlando, Florida in 2023. They are scheduled for twice a week. The airport partnered with Avelo Airlines for this new nonstop service.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites

Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
