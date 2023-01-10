ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Matilda Ekh Coaches Show

LANSING, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan MLK Commission receives large donation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Mid-Michigan was on the receiving end of a very generous check. The commission received $152,000 from seven sponsors in Lansing. The funds will support the commission’s competitive scholarship program for students in the greater Lansing area. The program has been around for 38 years […]
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Knob Hill free store open to all

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing. It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most. Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing native, veteran returns home after being detained in Russia

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing native and U.S. Navy veteran is a free man, after being detained in Russia for nine months. His name is Taylor Dudley. Dudley was reunited with his mother, Shelley on Thursday, thanks to the help of The Richardson Center, the organization that helped negotiate his release.  “What was worth […]
LANSING, MI

