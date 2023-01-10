Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Best Places To Eat In Grand Rapids MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... A SummaryNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Entrepreneur And Living in Grand RapidsNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Former Lansing City Market transformed into restaurant hub, social center
After sitting vacant for years, the former Lansing City Market is coming back to life.
WLNS
Matilda Ekh Coaches Show
More investments in infrastructure, housing coming …. More investments in infrastructure, housing coming to Lansing. Mid-Michigan MLK Commission receives generous donation. Mid-Michigan MLK Commission receives generous donation. Lansing native, veteran returns home after being …. Lansing native, veteran returns home after being detained in Russia. Jackson Initiative helps provide jobs...
Bob the cute, shy pit bull needs a forever home
Bob, a shy and wiggly teenage pit bull, is looking for a nice home to call his own.
Lansing nonprofit is one step closer to a kitchen renovation
The Boys and Girls Club of Lansing received a generous amount of money to continue its program of serving youth.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Mid-Michigan MLK Commission receives large donation
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Mid-Michigan was on the receiving end of a very generous check. The commission received $152,000 from seven sponsors in Lansing. The funds will support the commission’s competitive scholarship program for students in the greater Lansing area. The program has been around for 38 years […]
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WLNS
Knob Hill free store open to all
Katie Coenen was supervising the floor at the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Tuesday afternoon when a call came in. On the other end of the line was another 911 operator from a neighboring county. (Jan. 12, 2023) Steals and Deals avoiding impersonator scams. Steals and Deals avoiding impersonator scams.
Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing. It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most. Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success […]
Dispatchers adapt during widespread 911 outage
Several 911 dispatch centers were hit with the outage, including the ones for Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Newaygo counties and the city of Grand Rapids.
Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October. “I play Fantasy 5...
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
WWMTCw
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
Conserve water notice lifted for Meridian Township, East Lansing
The conserve water notice that was issued for East Lansing and Meridian Township has been lifted.
Body found at park the day after Aquinas lockdown
A body was discovered in Wilcox Park, which borders Aquinas College, the day after the school went into lockdown after a report of shots fired.
Lansing native, veteran returns home after being detained in Russia
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing native and U.S. Navy veteran is a free man, after being detained in Russia for nine months. His name is Taylor Dudley. Dudley was reunited with his mother, Shelley on Thursday, thanks to the help of The Richardson Center, the organization that helped negotiate his release. “What was worth […]
Group organizes protest of Taliban in Grand Rapids
A group in Grand Rapids joined a worldwide movement to protest the Taliban and its rules that threaten women's rights in Afghanistan.
Comments / 0