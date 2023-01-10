Read full article on original website
Bothwell Foundation Presents Four AEDs at Heckart Community Center
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the...
Surge Tank Repair Complete; Leisure Pool Reopens to Public On Sunday
The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday night with six members present at the Heckart Community Center and one on the phone. Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple gave the board an update on the Heckart, which focused on the repair of a surge tank. Epple said at the December meeting...
City of Sedalia Offices Closed on MLK Day
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Weekly trash pickup for the week of Jan. 16, 2023 will follow the normal collection. schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on.
UCM Magazine Earns 2022 Best of CASE District Award
UCM Magazine, a biannual publication with a print distribution to 25,000 University of Central Missouri alumni and supporters, is being recognized with a 2022 Best of District award by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). A representative of the UCM Alumni Foundation will accept the award during...
Funeral Announcements for January 12, 2023
There are no formal services planned at this time for Charles Wayne Dotson, 74, of Pilot Grove. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Memorial service for Paul E. Fath, 91, of Sedalia, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkview Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 1 p.m., at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Sedalia Man Injured In Pettis County Accident
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Mazda B2300, driven by 85-year-old Melvin E. Hansen of Sedalia, was on Route H at Route D just after noon, when the vehicle left the roadway and began traveling in the ditch. The Mazda truck then became airborne over a culvert and impacted the ground.
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 45-year-old Nathaniel L. Vanderlinden of Sedalia, was on Missouri 127, north of Hinken Road (south of Green Ridge) around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Kawasaki came to rest in a ditch.
Six SC Band Students Participate in District Honor Bands at UCM
On Saturday, six Smith-Cotton High School Band students traveled to the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg to participate in the West Central Missouri Music Educators Association district honor bands. Brandon Biggs, Josue Carlos, and Jerry Mullins were selected to the Honorable Mention Band under the direction of Mrs. Lori...
Sedalia Photo Club Welcomes New Members
The Sedalia Photo Club was organized in 2015 to allow amateur and beginning photographers to come together and share tips and offer critiques for photographs. Each month, members bring a 4x6 black and white and a color photo for the month's photo feature. Members vote on these photos and winners...
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday afternoon, an Officer initiated a traffic stop on a truck because it didn't have a front license plate, and because it was speeding near South Arlington Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. A check through Dispatch showed the driver and passenger both had warrants for their arrest. The passenger, Alexius N. Hedrick-Berg, 22, of Marshall, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Pettis County on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated with a bond of $150 cash only. The driver, Corey William Cunningham, 23, of Sedalia, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Cooper County on original charges of Fishing Without A Permit, which held a cash only bond of $150. Both Cunningham and Hedrick-Berg were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked.
Missouri Boarding School Under Investigation Will Shut Down
A Christian boarding school in Missouri that's been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month due to financial hardship. Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits from former students. It will stop...
Warrensburg Man Injured Trying Avoid Deer in the Road
A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2015 Hyundai Genesis, driven by 20-year-old Daryl E. Young of Warrensburg, was on Highway DD at SE 341 Road around 11:15 p.m., when the driver swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The Hyundai traveled off the road and into a ditch.
Dr. Silver Inspires Sedalia 200 Educators
Sedalia 200 teachers and administrators were reminded of the important roles they play. in students’ lives during a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 3, by Dr. Debbie Silver, an. education author and speaker. Silver is a retired educator who has taught at every grade level from first through 12th. . Her...
What You Told Us Is Going In The Old Sedalia Hardee’s Building
There's been another round of changes when it comes to restaurants in Sedalia. First, the Hardee's closed their location on South Limit Avenue. Followed by the destruction of the building that housed Dickie Do Bar-B-Que for new storage units. Then the announced closing of Bar B Que Pit Stop. That said Mike Pettis and I noticed something going on over at the Hardee's Building, so I thought I'd ask you what you think is going into the old Hardee's building on South Limit. Your answers, as expected, were fun, snarky, and enjoyable to read.
UCM Earns Spot on PRNews’s 2023 A-list for Second Year
Recognizing the quality of the education students receive to help them in career advancement, the University of Central Missouri’s Public Relations and Strategic Communications program has been named to the PRNews 2023 Education A-list. This is the second consecutive year UCM’s program has received this designation, making it the...
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Marshall Man Injured When Jeep Overturns in Pettis County
A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2015 Jeep Compass, driven by 56-year-old Kyle D. McClure of Marshall, was on Route T, 900 feet south of Rieckhoff Road (north of Dresden) around 11:45 a.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a fence before coming to rest upright in a field.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured When Car Hits Tractor
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 John Deere tractor, driven by 39-year-old Jeffrey B. Sims of Sweet Springs, was on Missouri 127, near 157th Road around 12:30 p.m., attempting a left turn, when it was overtaken and struck by a northbound 2009 Mazda 3, driven by 60-year-old Stanley R. Wolfe of Sweet Springs.
Clinton Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Clinton teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven by Riley N. Scott of Clinton, was on Route F, just south of Missouri 58 around 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
