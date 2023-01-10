Read full article on original website
OneTen Appoints Debbie Dyson as President and Chief Operating Officer
OneTen, a coalition of leading executives and companies committed to hiring, promoting, and advancing one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into family-sustaining careers, today announced the appointment of Debbie Dyson as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Maurice Jones. In this newly created role, Dyson will apply...
Former Powerhandz CEO Appointed Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
When a Black woman is well-versed in a wealth of knowledge, the power will always be in her hands. Former Powerhandz CEO Danyel Surrency Jones is venturing toward new business endeavors as she maneuvers her knowledge of business and leadership strategies as the newly appointed head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program.
