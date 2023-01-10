A presentation to the Weiser City Council Monday, January 9th, 2023 by Tony Edmondson. Though I’m here to report on your Historic Preservation Commission, I’d like to begin my presentation with some context by asking you a question. When you think of Weiser or when someone asks you to describe it, what are the images which come to mind? I’d wager it’s not McDonalds or the Sinclair gas station. Likely it’s something uniquely Weiser. Is it the people? The natural features like rivers and mountains? Are there certain landmarks, natural and built, which come to mind? For example, what comes to mind if I say Italy, or narrow it down a bit to Paris or Rome? What about Washington DC or even Leavenworth, Washington? It doesn’t matter if it’s large or small. One of the things I learned long ago from my involvement with the department of commerce and community development that you may have too, is what makes us unique are often the key components of community vitality.

WEISER, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO