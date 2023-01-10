ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

104.3 WOW Country

An Epic Taylor Swift Experience is Headed Straight for Boise Next Month

If there’s anything that the great Ticketmaster Meltdown of 2022 taught us, it’s that Swifties have absolutely no chill whatsoever. According to People, only 1.5 million fans received pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” but the day the queue opened more than 14 million people logged on hoping to beat the system. The chaos that ensued resulted in the public on-sale for fans who weren’t lucky enough to be chosen for a pre-sale code to be canceled.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”

Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?

If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

More Dog Parks in Nampa (They Said) It’ll Be Fun (They Said)

Does the Treasure Valley really need another dog park? Apparently, because the City of Nampa is planning another one. Nampa Parks & Recreation announced their plans to build a new dog park just off of Smith Ave, between Middleton and Midway (see photos below), and that’s proven to be a pretty controversial topic, which we were not expecting at all. Read here for more on the unexpected controversy.
NAMPA, ID
bendsource.com

A Dozen Desert Wonders

Oregon's high desert – that vast expanse of sagebrush between Bend and Boise, Idaho, – is a truly spectacular place with wonders that reveal themselves through frequent visits and close, quiet observation. While many people confine their desert visits to the spring and fall to avoid summer's heat and winter's cold, the desert is enjoyable year-round when you know where to go and what to do. And, there's more to do than you might think!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Beautiful $3.5 Million Home in Eagle on 5 Acres of Amazing (Pics)

Everything from private ponds with beach access to legit game rooms and auto shops, this home has it all and it's freakin' awesome! Keep scrolling for over 50 pictures of this amazing property in Eagle. The home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Eagle with 4,993 square feet of space on over 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $3,500,000.
EAGLE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise

One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Here’s Why We Need To Thank God For Our Boise Firefighters

As we embark on our journey into 2023, many of us have set resolutions to improve while a lot of us are just happy to have a new year with a clean slate. With so much focus on the things we're happy to leave behind, there are a lot of things we should be thankful for and quite frankly, things that we take for granted.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise

So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
BOISE, ID
livinginthenews.com

When You Think of Weiser, What Images Come to Mind?

A presentation to the Weiser City Council Monday, January 9th, 2023 by Tony Edmondson. Though I’m here to report on your Historic Preservation Commission, I’d like to begin my presentation with some context by asking you a question. When you think of Weiser or when someone asks you to describe it, what are the images which come to mind? I’d wager it’s not McDonalds or the Sinclair gas station. Likely it’s something uniquely Weiser. Is it the people? The natural features like rivers and mountains? Are there certain landmarks, natural and built, which come to mind? For example, what comes to mind if I say Italy, or narrow it down a bit to Paris or Rome? What about Washington DC or even Leavenworth, Washington? It doesn’t matter if it’s large or small. One of the things I learned long ago from my involvement with the department of commerce and community development that you may have too, is what makes us unique are often the key components of community vitality.
WEISER, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Unbelievable Items In The Boise Airport Lost And Found

Recently I came across a show on National Geographic called "Inside Airport Lost and Found." It was fun to see the process of how an airport lost and found actually works at a place like Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. I'd like to know how different the Boise Airport operates its lost and found. I saw it for myself; what I learned was surprising and a little shocking.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
