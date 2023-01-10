Read full article on original website
An Epic Taylor Swift Experience is Headed Straight for Boise Next Month
If there’s anything that the great Ticketmaster Meltdown of 2022 taught us, it’s that Swifties have absolutely no chill whatsoever. According to People, only 1.5 million fans received pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” but the day the queue opened more than 14 million people logged on hoping to beat the system. The chaos that ensued resulted in the public on-sale for fans who weren’t lucky enough to be chosen for a pre-sale code to be canceled.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
Charming $534K Home in Boise’s North End Will Steal Your Heart
Before we dive in, kudos, high-fives, and the raising of many glasses are called for here. To the one/ones who updated this historic North End Boise home, brava! You rose to the occasion like an HGTV rockstar!. Boise, Idaho. Located in the heart of Boise's Historic North End, this charming...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Retro Idaho TV Blooper Leaves Internet Laughing Out Loud [Video]
We love a good laugh and the internet seems to always be here for us in times of need. A recently resurfaced television "blooper" is once again putting Boise, Idaho on the internet's map and it isn't for anything embarrassing or ridiculous. It's a good laugh. What was shaping up...
More Dog Parks in Nampa (They Said) It’ll Be Fun (They Said)
Does the Treasure Valley really need another dog park? Apparently, because the City of Nampa is planning another one. Nampa Parks & Recreation announced their plans to build a new dog park just off of Smith Ave, between Middleton and Midway (see photos below), and that’s proven to be a pretty controversial topic, which we were not expecting at all. Read here for more on the unexpected controversy.
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
Footage Captures Ghost in Popular Downtown Boise Bar [Video]
When you walk into a nightclub, you expect a lot of "spirits", right? Perhaps not THIS kind of spirit... Local bar owner Ted Challenger shared some video footage recently that seems to prove on nights we aren't all piled into StrangeLove in downtown Boise--someone is having a party of their own in there...
A Dozen Desert Wonders
Oregon's high desert – that vast expanse of sagebrush between Bend and Boise, Idaho, – is a truly spectacular place with wonders that reveal themselves through frequent visits and close, quiet observation. While many people confine their desert visits to the spring and fall to avoid summer's heat and winter's cold, the desert is enjoyable year-round when you know where to go and what to do. And, there's more to do than you might think!
Beautiful $3.5 Million Home in Eagle on 5 Acres of Amazing (Pics)
Everything from private ponds with beach access to legit game rooms and auto shops, this home has it all and it's freakin' awesome! Keep scrolling for over 50 pictures of this amazing property in Eagle. The home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Eagle with 4,993 square feet of space on over 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $3,500,000.
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Places for Curry in the Boise Area
Happy National Curried Chicken Day! (Or National Chicken Curry Day) The Treasure Valley has so many incredible restaurants, and today we’re specifically looking into the highest rated and reviewed restaurants for chicken curry in the Boise area, according to Yelp. Keep scrolling for the Top 10 Highest Rated &...
Two People Arrested in Mysterious Mountain Home Infant Death
Mountain Home, Idaho. One week has passed since the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a domestic call for an unresponsive infant. It was Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Mountain Home Police Department and Elmore County's ambulance service were called to a private residence. After...
Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year
It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
Here’s Why We Need To Thank God For Our Boise Firefighters
As we embark on our journey into 2023, many of us have set resolutions to improve while a lot of us are just happy to have a new year with a clean slate. With so much focus on the things we're happy to leave behind, there are a lot of things we should be thankful for and quite frankly, things that we take for granted.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
National Weather Service Issues New 2023 Winter Predictions for Boise
So far, winter in the Treasure Valley has been relatively mild. Looking back at the winter weather that plagued a significant part of the United States during the Christmas travel weekend, the Boise area got off pretty easy. Travel got a little tricky with some freezing rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just a few days later? We saw a high temperature of 56.
When You Think of Weiser, What Images Come to Mind?
A presentation to the Weiser City Council Monday, January 9th, 2023 by Tony Edmondson. Though I’m here to report on your Historic Preservation Commission, I’d like to begin my presentation with some context by asking you a question. When you think of Weiser or when someone asks you to describe it, what are the images which come to mind? I’d wager it’s not McDonalds or the Sinclair gas station. Likely it’s something uniquely Weiser. Is it the people? The natural features like rivers and mountains? Are there certain landmarks, natural and built, which come to mind? For example, what comes to mind if I say Italy, or narrow it down a bit to Paris or Rome? What about Washington DC or even Leavenworth, Washington? It doesn’t matter if it’s large or small. One of the things I learned long ago from my involvement with the department of commerce and community development that you may have too, is what makes us unique are often the key components of community vitality.
The Unbelievable Items In The Boise Airport Lost And Found
Recently I came across a show on National Geographic called "Inside Airport Lost and Found." It was fun to see the process of how an airport lost and found actually works at a place like Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. I'd like to know how different the Boise Airport operates its lost and found. I saw it for myself; what I learned was surprising and a little shocking.
