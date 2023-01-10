You can't have an expandable baton concealed in your car in California but you can tote AR-15s to the nation's Capitol in Washington D.C. ...somebody please explain this country to me....
I Promise I Am Not Judging El Debarge..Bc He Is Literally One Of My Favorite Entertainers..Behind Marvin Gaye Of Course..Well Anyway..Every Time I Hear This It Breaks My Heart! I Just Want To Shake Him And Tell Him: Come On Man!! Get It Together!! So Many Ppl Want To See You Win!! I Hope He Goes Back To Rehabilitation, Rest, Relax And Reset ..That's All🙏🏾❤️🎤🎶🎵🎼🙏🏾
Damn El. I wish you could escape your Demons from the Past. You had a Hard Life So Did I. Give It To God Brotha. God is keeping you on This Earth For A Reason 😢 😭
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Renter Shocked at Landlord's Curse Word Laden Apartment ShowingSharee B.Chicago, IL
