Read full article on original website
Related
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
WFMZ-TV Online
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinian gunmen, says shot at troops
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian militants during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The military said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pavel edges Babis in first round of Czech presidential vote
PRAGUE (AP) — Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel narrowly defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election to set up a runoff vote between the political newcomer and the former prime minister. Pavel and Babis advanced to a second round of voting because...
Comments / 0