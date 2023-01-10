ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinian gunmen, says shot at troops

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian militants during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The military said...
WFMZ-TV Online

Pavel edges Babis in first round of Czech presidential vote

PRAGUE (AP) — Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel narrowly defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election to set up a runoff vote between the political newcomer and the former prime minister. Pavel and Babis advanced to a second round of voting because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy