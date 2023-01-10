ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

Pierce County man shot dead in Port Orchard. Kitsap deputies say they’ve made an arrest

By The News Tribune
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3349fM_0k9hVpgY00

A 31-year-old Pierce County man is dead and a 39-year-old Port Orchard man in custody following a shooting late Monday, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies reported.

People who live in the vicinity of the 5200 block of Brady Place in Port Orchard reported hearing gunfire about 11 p.m., the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported on its social media channels.

The Pierce County man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene, deputies said. A pickup was spotted nearby at the time of the shooting. The dead man’s identity was not immediately released.

Deputies announced about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday that they had made an arrest.

“Detectives are investigating possible connection between mail thefts and the shooting that left a 31 year old Pierce County man dead. Two women were reported to have been with him,” the Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

Comments / 8

CC rider
4d ago

People are getting fed up with criminals. I expect we will see more vigilante justice. Unfortunately the vigilantes become criminals in the process.

Reply
5
loosid
4d ago

The victim is a big time thief and dangerous criminal from Tacoma(ish) area named Richard Taii. Kitsap Sheriff has been looking for him for a year at least

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police shoot, kill man in suspected carjacking in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after Lake Stevens police shot and killed a man in a suspected carjacking on Friday. Snohomish County spokesperson Nathan Fabia says that police responded to reports of a possible carjacker shortly before noon Friday. The suspect then drove away in a stolen vehicle on SR 9, before stopping, getting out of the car, and running away from police. After a “physical altercation,” police then shot and killed him.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery

A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot and killed at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was shot and killed at an Auburn apartment complex Thursday night. Officers were called to the Copper Gate Apartment Complex in the 4700 Block of Auburn Way North shortly before 9 p.m. Auburn police found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals

A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
BREMERTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar

Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
PUYALLUP, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
10K+
Followers
222
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy