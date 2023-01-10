Read full article on original website
ESD announces launch of initiative to further support innovation & growth for manufacturers in Western New York
‘Shift 2.0’ program will assist manufacturing companies with technological improvements and innovation to increase productivity, employment. Empire State Development (ESD) announced Buffalo Manufacturing Works, operated by EWI, will build on the success of the “Shift” program, with “Shift 2.0,” which is designed to move small to medium-sized manufacturers from technology exploration and education to actual technology implementation. The expansion will enable EWI to help companies overcome leading barriers to technology adoptions, including the implementation of rapidly redeployable automation solutions on their factory floors.
National Grid provides $500,000 to WNY customers in need following December's historic blizzard
Company to waive late fees, sponsors Jan. 26 winter savings event to connect Buffalo-area customers with bill options, affordability programs. National Grid will contribute $500,000 to support Western New York individuals and families who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that gripped the region in late December. The funding,...
Niagara University's College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management restructures for the future
Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management welcomes Brandi Guerinot as assistant dean for strategic initiatives, and Alicia Sammarco as director of events and experiential operations. The two appointments were announced by the college’s dean, Dr. Bridget Niland, and are part of a restructuring of her leadership team that will facilitate an enhanced focus on experiential opportunities for students and support several grant-funded programs, including the Project Play Western New York Cornerstone Program and the Statler Foundation’s Hotel Industry Recovery Initiative.
New York state's 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition features work of 3,930 young artists & writers
2,614 pieces of student art submitted from more than 100 schools statewide. The New York State Education Department (NYSED) and Office of General Services (OGS) announced the opening of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition. A press release stated, “Dr. King’s commitment to nonviolent...
Youngstown/Town of Porter Christmas Basket Program 'a win-win' for recipients, donors
Once again, the Youngstown/Town of Porter and Lewiston communities hit it out of the park by providing Christmas gifts of toys, clothing and food for 65 families, including 123 children, living in our community. The Christmas Basket Program was a win-win for the recipients and the donors. The generosity of...
Wheatfield Lions receive updates, present awards
Wheatfield Lions Club and President Lion Chris Stanz recently hosted 20-N District Gov. Michael Yost, who gave an all-encompassing presentation that included a special message and bit from the international president. 2nd District Gov. Lion Barry Scott assisted. Yost announced aid to come for victims of the recent blizzard. Lion...
