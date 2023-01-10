DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday in the theft of a motor vehicle and hitting police cars early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 3 a.m., officers found a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street in Durham. When officers checked on him, he attempted to flee. While attempting to leave, police said he backed into an unoccupied Durham police vehicle and a private citizen’s vehicle.

