FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
cbs17

Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
cbs17

Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
cbs17

DWI suspect arrested after hitting Raleigh police SUV, injuring officer, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a suspect who hit a police SUV and fled the scene while intoxicated Friday night, according to police. Just before 11:10 p.m., police responded to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street. Police said an officer was outside their patrol vehicle assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle when the driver of a pickup truck on Hammond Road hit the police car.
cbs17

Lee County man caught with drugs, firearms while on probation: sheriff

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man violated his probation after parole agents found drugs and firearms inside his home, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 3, Lee County Sheriff’s Office patrol Division Deputies and Narcotics Agents assisted the Probation and Parole Officers with a search of 52-year-old Joseph Michael Duty’s home.
cbs17

2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
cbs17

Man arrested in Durham officer-involved shooting; police identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday in the theft of a motor vehicle and hitting police cars early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 3 a.m., officers found a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street in Durham. When officers checked on him, he attempted to flee. While attempting to leave, police said he backed into an unoccupied Durham police vehicle and a private citizen’s vehicle.
cbs17

CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
cbs17

NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
