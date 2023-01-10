Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
cbs17
Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
cbs17
DWI suspect arrested after hitting Raleigh police SUV, injuring officer, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a suspect who hit a police SUV and fled the scene while intoxicated Friday night, according to police. Just before 11:10 p.m., police responded to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street. Police said an officer was outside their patrol vehicle assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle when the driver of a pickup truck on Hammond Road hit the police car.
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the heavy law enforcement presence on Candlenut Road was in response to a discharge of a firearm. According to GCSO, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a discharge of a firearm. After arriving on scene, deputies heard several shots fired in the area.
cbs17
2 men drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police. At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of...
cbs17
WANTED: Suspect stole from Durham Family Dollar, hit pedestrian, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that stole from a Family Dollar and struck a pedestrian. On Dec. 30, deputies were called to the Family Dollar store on the 1500 block of South Miami Boulevard for a reported larceny. Deputies...
cbs17
Lee County man caught with drugs, firearms while on probation: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man violated his probation after parole agents found drugs and firearms inside his home, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 3, Lee County Sheriff’s Office patrol Division Deputies and Narcotics Agents assisted the Probation and Parole Officers with a search of 52-year-old Joseph Michael Duty’s home.
Hope Mills man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Hope Mills man is facing drug charges in Randolph County. Brandon Locklear, 35, was arrested Thursday. A Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over Locklear on Highway 64 at Eastern Randolph Road. After a search of the car, marijuana and paraphernalia were found. Locklear was...
Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
cbs17
2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
cbs17
Teen charged after crashing 1 of 2 stolen Dodge Chargers in Garner, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was arrested after stealing two vehicles and leading officers on a chase late Thursday night, Garner police say. Around 11:47 p.m. on Thursday, Garner officers responded to a license plate reader notification for a stolen Charger at Meadowbrook Road and Woodside Drive. When...
cbs17
Raleigh police patrol vehicle hit in crash, officer taken to hospital, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a crash late Friday night. At about 11:09 p.m., the police department said one of their officers was responding to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street. While the officer...
cbs17
Man arrested in Durham officer-involved shooting; police identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday in the theft of a motor vehicle and hitting police cars early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 3 a.m., officers found a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street in Durham. When officers checked on him, he attempted to flee. While attempting to leave, police said he backed into an unoccupied Durham police vehicle and a private citizen’s vehicle.
richmondobserver
REPORT: Richmond County investigators catch break-in suspect with cocaine at jail
ROCKINGHAM — A man suspected of a break-in is accused of having cocaine during a jail visitation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 54-year-old Jonathan Eric Morgan, of Hamlet, charging him in connection to a Sept. 25, 2022 break-in at a home on Firefly Woods Road in Rockingham.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police looking for vehicle connected to shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle that is believed to be involved in a shooting. On December 30, 2022 at 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Laurel Avenue, which intersects with Angier Avenue. After arriving,...
cbs17
CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
cbs17
NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
cbs17
2 Cumberland County women arrested for trespassing on school bus, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both incidents occurred at the school bus stops. Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on...
Comments / 1