COVID-19 cases at 81 in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Friday, but increased in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the county. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,656. Total Active Cases: 81. Down one since...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU Tech recognizes Irene Vaughan Galbert
Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County retailer on ABC's insufficient funds list
One Columbia County retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds list" for the month of December 2022, according to postings on the ABC website. This retailer is NMN, LLC. Permit holder is Baljit S. Sarai. The retailer was cited for an insufficiency of $3,549.80 on...
magnoliareporter.com
Retirement party officially ends Sheriff Mike Loe's tenure
Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said his final goodbyes to his career with the county Wednesday after 12 years and a total of 50 years in law enforcement. Around 85 to 100 well-wishers came by to shake his hand and congratulate him on this milestone at his come-and-go retirement reception inside the courtroom of the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility.
magnoliareporter.com
Natural Resources Division reminds poultry operators to register
The Natural Resources Division and the Columbia County Conservation District reminds owners of poultry feeding operations that the annual registration for PFO’s began January 1. Registration dates will run through March 31, 2023 and affect any PFO with 2,500 or more confined fowl. Natural Resources Division administers the registration...
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish will remember Dr. King on Monday
The public is invited to attend a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance hosted by the NAACP Claiborne Parish Branch. The event will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Homer City Hall. Haynesville Mayor Roderick Hampton will serve as the guest speaker. Roshada Thompson will provide musical entertainment. Refreshments will...
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle says sulfur trioxide leak stopped soon after valve fails
Albemarle Corporation confirmed Thursday morning that a chemical release occurred about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the company’s South Plant on U.S. 79. Kim Ronkin Casey, director of External Affairs for the bromine-producing company, said that a valve gasket started leaking on a railcar unload line for sulfur trioxide. “The...
ktalnews.com
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
ktoy1047.com
Wadley recognized for stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 13
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
magnoliareporter.com
Mark Anthony Easter
Mark Anthony Easter, 52, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, January 12 at his home from injuries suffered in a house fire. Funeral arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Christine Garner
Christine Garner, 90, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Wentworth Place. Christine was born on February 2, 1932 in Pine Bluff. She was a nursing assistant for Dr. Tilley in Arkadelphia for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed needle point, and loved to exercise with her Silver Sneakers group.
KSLA
FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
magnoliareporter.com
FBI seeks public's help to curb vehicle and ATM thefts in Texarkana area
More than 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with ATM theft attempts throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas since January 1, 2020. For many of these incidents, pickup trucks are targeted and stolen by suspects in order to commit these ATM thefts. The FBI is asking individuals...
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
