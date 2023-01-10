Read full article on original website
Related
Nathan Lindeman: Moves to consider to account for inflation in planning
Inflation was big news throughout 2022. But will it continue in 2023? And looking even further ahead, how should you account for inflation in your long-term plans? Many experts predict that inflation will cool off this year, though there are no guarantees. The high inflation of 2022 is thought to have been caused by some unusual factors, such as a spike in the demand for consumer goods as the world...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0