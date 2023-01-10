ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratiot County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Saginaw News

Bay City considering higher water, lower sewer rates at Jan. 17 meeting

BAY CITY, MI — The Bay City Commission is considering proposals that would raise one utility rate while lowering another. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a public hearing and a second reading of two ordinance amendments are on the agenda that, if approved, would raise the water rate while lowering the sewer rate for Bay City utility customers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because City Hall and all city offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing released by Russia

Russia has released from its custody a U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing. Taylor Dudley had been held in the country since April 2022. Dudley’s release from Kaliningrad, Russia was announced Jan. 12 by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and the Richardson Center. In a release, the center said...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
wkzo.com

Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
WOOD

FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen

A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy