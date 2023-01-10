Read full article on original website
Bay City considering higher water, lower sewer rates at Jan. 17 meeting
BAY CITY, MI — The Bay City Commission is considering proposals that would raise one utility rate while lowering another. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a public hearing and a second reading of two ordinance amendments are on the agenda that, if approved, would raise the water rate while lowering the sewer rate for Bay City utility customers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because City Hall and all city offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
JOB ALERT: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring
The Ingham County Medical Care Facility is holding open interviews at a job fair on Dobie Road.
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
WNEM
MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
wkar.org
U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing released by Russia
Russia has released from its custody a U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing. Taylor Dudley had been held in the country since April 2022. Dudley’s release from Kaliningrad, Russia was announced Jan. 12 by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and the Richardson Center. In a release, the center said...
abc12.com
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
wkzo.com
Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about a phone scam aimed to take people's money.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
21-year-old Newaygo County man falls through frozen lake, develops hypothermia; Michigan DNR issues renewed call for ice safety
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging extreme caution on and around ice after a 21-year-old Newaygo County man and a conservation officer fell through a lake surface Sunday, resulting in hypothermia.
WOOD
FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen
A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
$1 million Powerball winner sets sights on record-breaking Mega Millions drawing
A Michigan woman who won the $1 million Powerball plans to play the historically high Mega Millions.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
