Windsor and Cloverdale Declare Emergencies Over Recent Rains
Windsor and Cloverdale have each declared severe storm emergencies following recent torrential rains. The Windsor Town Council approved an emergency declaration this week, calling it more proactive than because of a major incident. The Cloverdale City Council did the same, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for repairs and for payments to an engineering contractor. When cities declare emergencies, they have a better chance of having their payments for storm-related costs being reimbursed by the state or federal governments. Other cities in Sonoma County are considering taking the same action.
Driver Injured After Tree Falls on Vehicle Between Hopland and Ukiah
A driver has been injured after a tree collapsed on a vehicle along Old River Road, a thoroughfare that runs north-south between Hopland and Ukiah. The incident was initially reported at 11:16 a.m. located on the 10000 block of Old River Road. Emergency responders quickly extricated the driver and determined they experienced moderate injuries.
Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days
The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms
California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
Resource Area Opens for Storm Victims in Guerneville
A resource supply area has been opened in Guerneville to aid storm victims. Located at the former Bank of America building on Main Street, the area will provide several materials free of charge including mops, buckets, sponges, gloves, masks, garbage bags, food, and water. It is also the location of a community support center offering charging stations for electronics and comfort kits with blankets, snacks and water. They are open 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM through Saturday.
Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County
The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County
SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding. But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know. It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
Equity Plan Proposed for Santa Rosa City Employees
An equity plan for Santa Rosa city employees has been presented to the city council. Thirty recommendations were made by an employee-led effort on how the city can improve equity, diversity and belonging within City Hall. They include expanding recruitment efforts to historically underrepresented groups, addressing inequities in promotions, and decreasing isolation among workers. The city will next create a cross-departmental committee to implement the plan and prioritize the recommendations. Santa Rosa will also fill the vacant post of Diversity, Equity and Equal Employment Officer who will work with the committee.
Ukiah Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle Swept Away by Sonoma County Floodwaters
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:08 am, Dispatch received a 911 call from CHP that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville. The caller reported there was water in the car, then the line disconnected. Dispatch immediately tried to call back several times with no response. The Marine Unit, Henry 1 helicopter, CHP Helicopter, several deputies, and Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue personnel all responded to the scene to search for the car and driver. They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark. They did not find the car or driver.
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
Another Severe Storm Brings More Flooding and Worries Along the Russian River
Another severe round of weather is hitting the Bay Area. Experts say today’s storm will be a Level Three, down from the historic Level Five last week. Not only is it bringing heavy rain, but powerful winds too. In fact, the National Weather Service warns winds could get up to 60 miles an hour in the valleys, and up to 80 miles per hour along the coast and highest peaks. That means the roads will be especially dangerous, with more trees and power lines expected to fall.
Missing Teenager in Petaluma Believed to be Willfully Missing
Petaluma police are looking for a missing teenager. Yesterday evening, police received a call from a resident saying that her 16-year-old daughter Michelle Marcoux failed to come home from school. Michelle is believed to be willfully missing at this time. Michelle is a white, juvenile who is 5’-08” tall and approximately 250lbs. Michelle was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black combat style boots. There are no known destinations for the missing juvenile at this time.
Evacuation warnings issued for Vacaville residents along Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued for an area of Vacaville along Alamo Creek on Monday morning following concerns of rising water levels. The warning includes residents on Tulare Drive at Marshall Road to the North and Alamo Drive to the South, and Peabody Road to the west.
Man Suffers Injuries in Overturn Crash in Petaluma Thursday Night
A 42-year-old man has major injuries after crashing into a small park in Petaluma. Last night, a car was traveling at high speeds westbound on Frates Road, when it drove over the raised center median, and into the small park, where it struck an 18 foot totem sculpture. The car overturned and came to a rest in the roadway. Emergency personnel responded and managed to get the sole occupant out of the mangled car. The man, from Petaluma, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. It’s not clear what caused the crash and Petaluma Police are looking for witnesses to come forwards.
Aircraft Making Emergency Landing, Clients Are Fighting With Each Other – Ukiah Police Logs 01.11.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot
Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
Russian River Valley braces to evacuate as nearly 40 feet of water is projected to flood the area
Communities along the Russian River Valley are gearing up to evacuate as another stormy weekend lies ahead.
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
