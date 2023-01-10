Read full article on original website
KVIA
On the Border: New York City Mayor tours El Paso; to speak at news conference
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two cities directly impacted by the migrant crisis, separated by thousands of miles, are brought closer with a visit on the border. New York City Mayor Eric Adams paid a visit to the border to meet with local officials about the migrant crisis. Mayor Adams...
KVIA
El Paso officials look ahead to NYC Mayor’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local officials said they are continuing discussions on the ongoing migrant crisis with New York City Mayor Eric Adams during his visit to El Paso Sunday. "Mayor Adams has been a good partner to the community, and from the beginning we've been talking to his...
KVIA
Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
KVIA
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy assaulted during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man with outstanding criminal warrants assaulted an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday following a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say the deputy spotted 28-year-old Raul Rangel at the 1,000 block of Celum and conducted a traffic stop. Officials say...
KVIA
Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 3:39AM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE…Northern Hidalgo County in New Mexico and the Rio Grande. Valley in southern El Paso County and most of southern Hudspeth. County. * WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty...
KVIA
Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
KVIA
Motorcycle crash in west El Paso sends one person to the hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been critically injured following a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to first responders. The collision happened at the intersection of Resler Dr. and Redd Road. The crash happened at 1:41 p.m., according to first responders. Special traffic investigators have not...
KVIA
One person dead in motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE-- Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night. The crash happened on the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen around 8:45 p.m. EPPD said the driver of a truck failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle...
KVIA
EPPD search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on the Border Highway
UPDATE: El Paso Police are searching for the driver they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday. The crash happened early Saturday morning on the Border Highway West at Midway. A pedestrian was struck and serious injuries, but later died. Special Traffic Investigators are asking for the public's...
KVIA
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Cesar Chavez Border Highway Saturday morning. Police say the call came in at 4:30 a.m. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop...
KVIA
Mental health resources available for veterans in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local mental health service providers are working to make sure veterans in the El Paso community have access to the care that they need. The City of El Paso has a full list of mental health resources for veterans linked here on their website. El...
KVIA
TXDOT offers scholarships, internship opportunities in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - The Don’t mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.
KVIA
Two people seriously injured following a motorcycle crash on Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously injured Saturday afternoon following a serious crash on Transmountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle. The two people who were on the...
KVIA
One injured in rollover crash on I-10 and Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been injured during a rollover crash in East El Paso. The crash happened on I-10 near Zaragoza - according to preliminary first responders' reports that person suffered minor injuries. Several lanes of the highway have been closed and most traffic is being diverted...
KVIA
Americas name Noe Robles as new head football coach and athletic coordinator
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Americas High School name Noe Robles as the next head football coach to lead the Trail Blazers. "It's an awesome opportunity that I'm not taking lightly, I'm going to pour my heart and soul into this," Robles said. "There has been a great foundation laid here from previous coaches and previous players that can't go unnoticed and I want to build on that tradition."
KVIA
Rice secure a clean sweep of UTEP with a 73-62 win
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rice dealt UTEP its first loss of the season inside the Don Haskins Center with a 73-62 win on Saturday afternoon. The Owls (11-4, 2-4 C-USA) took a five-point lead into the half and expanded it to double digits in the third quarter, outscoring the Miners (11-4, 4-2 C-USA) 15-9 out of the break to go up 54-43 entering the fourth quarter.
KVIA
UTEP WBB starts two-game home stretch Saturday vs. Rice
EL PASO, Texas - The Miners have won five of their last six games entering a noon start time on Saturday inside the Don Haskins Center against Rice. UTEP (11-3, 4-1 C-USA) holds an unbeaten 6-0 mark at home this season, while Rice (10-4, 1-4 C-USA) has played well on the road with a 4-2 mark.
KVIA
Utah Tech snap the Aggies win streak with a 67-65 win
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU fell just short with a 67-65 loss to Utah Tech on Saturday. The Aggies trailed the majority of the game but were always within reach. They went on a 5-0 run finished by Molly Kaiser (15 points) shooting 2-2 from the line to tie the game at 65 with less than a minute to go.
KVIA
NMSU falls short at Seattle, 69-66; Aggies remain winless in WAC play, 0-5
SEATTLE, Washington - New Mexico State once again came out on the losing end of a conference game. Thursday night in Seattle, WA, the Aggies were upended by the Seattle Redhawks by a final score of 69-66. It was NMSU's 5th loss in a row. Seattle remained undefeated in WAC...
