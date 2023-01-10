EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Americas High School name Noe Robles as the next head football coach to lead the Trail Blazers. "It's an awesome opportunity that I'm not taking lightly, I'm going to pour my heart and soul into this," Robles said. "There has been a great foundation laid here from previous coaches and previous players that can't go unnoticed and I want to build on that tradition."

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO