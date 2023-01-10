ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

El Paso officials look ahead to NYC Mayor’s visit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local officials said they are continuing discussions on the ongoing migrant crisis with New York City Mayor Eric Adams during his visit to El Paso Sunday. "Mayor Adams has been a good partner to the community, and from the beginning we've been talking to his...
EL PASO, TX
Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy assaulted during traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man with outstanding criminal warrants assaulted an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday following a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say the deputy spotted 28-year-old Raul Rangel at the 1,000 block of Celum and conducted a traffic stop. Officials say...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
EL PASO, TX
One person dead in motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE-- Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night. The crash happened on the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen around 8:45 p.m. EPPD said the driver of a truck failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle...
EL PASO, TX
Mental health resources available for veterans in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local mental health service providers are working to make sure veterans in the El Paso community have access to the care that they need. The City of El Paso has a full list of mental health resources for veterans linked here on their website. El...
EL PASO, TX
TXDOT offers scholarships, internship opportunities in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Don’t mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.
EL PASO, TX
One injured in rollover crash on I-10 and Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been injured during a rollover crash in East El Paso. The crash happened on I-10 near Zaragoza - according to preliminary first responders' reports that person suffered minor injuries. Several lanes of the highway have been closed and most traffic is being diverted...
EL PASO, TX
Americas name Noe Robles as new head football coach and athletic coordinator

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Americas High School name Noe Robles as the next head football coach to lead the Trail Blazers. "It's an awesome opportunity that I'm not taking lightly, I'm going to pour my heart and soul into this," Robles said. "There has been a great foundation laid here from previous coaches and previous players that can't go unnoticed and I want to build on that tradition."
EL PASO, TX
Rice secure a clean sweep of UTEP with a 73-62 win

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rice dealt UTEP its first loss of the season inside the Don Haskins Center with a 73-62 win on Saturday afternoon. The Owls (11-4, 2-4 C-USA) took a five-point lead into the half and expanded it to double digits in the third quarter, outscoring the Miners (11-4, 4-2 C-USA) 15-9 out of the break to go up 54-43 entering the fourth quarter.
EL PASO, TX
UTEP WBB starts two-game home stretch Saturday vs. Rice

EL PASO, Texas - The Miners have won five of their last six games entering a noon start time on Saturday inside the Don Haskins Center against Rice. UTEP (11-3, 4-1 C-USA) holds an unbeaten 6-0 mark at home this season, while Rice (10-4, 1-4 C-USA) has played well on the road with a 4-2 mark.
EL PASO, TX
Utah Tech snap the Aggies win streak with a 67-65 win

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU fell just short with a 67-65 loss to Utah Tech on Saturday. The Aggies trailed the majority of the game but were always within reach. They went on a 5-0 run finished by Molly Kaiser (15 points) shooting 2-2 from the line to tie the game at 65 with less than a minute to go.
LAS CRUCES, NM

