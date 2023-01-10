ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Woman has potentially life-threatening injuries after crash in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a drunk driver in Jamestown. Jamestown Police said that 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka of Gowanda was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly twice the legal limit when he hit another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street.
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
DEPEW, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two injured in Niagara County crash identified

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash on Ridge Road in Newfane on Monday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. They say they responded to a call just before 5:10 p.m. Monday, where a Ford Escape driving westbound on Ridge Road swerved and hit Chevrolet Impala going eastbound. […]
NEWFANE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
AMHERST, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Darien St. reopen after mental health call

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has announced that West Ave, Chili Ave, and Darien Street have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have confirmed the active scene on Darien Street in the City of Rochester is due to a mental health crisis. At approximately 2:30 p.m. officials with the Rochester Police Department clarified […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Rochester teen found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy