JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a drunk driver in Jamestown. Jamestown Police said that 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka of Gowanda was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly twice the legal limit when he hit another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO