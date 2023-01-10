Read full article on original website
Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery
A man from Luck – a tiny town in Wisconsin – just claimed a huge state lottery prize: $15.1 million, officials with the Wisconsin Lottery announced this week. Mark Cunningham played Megabucks, a Wisconsin-only lotto game, at a local grocery store on January 4. On Monday, he claimed his prize at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday.
$15.1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in town called 'Luck'
Luck struck at a grocery store in Luck, Wisconsin, last week.
Man who bought $15M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin claims prize
LUCK, Wis. -- The man who bought the winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin is $15 million richer after coming forward to claim his prize.Mark Cunningham bought the ticket at the Wayne's Food Plus last week. He came forward, claiming his prize in Madison.While waiting for it to be validated, Wisconsin lottery officials say Cunningham joked he actually had two winning tickets. One was worth $15.1 million, while the other won him $2.MORE: $15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, WisconsinThe store that sold the ticket also got $100,000.
Wisconsinites get excited for massive $1.3B lottery drawing on Friday the 13th
Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of their artwork. Healthcare administrators shared that ICU capacity is high in Southcentral Wisconsin. World’s largest puzzle to be built in Wisconsin. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The world’s largest puzzle is being built...
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Claimed by Maine Resident
The second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, $1.35 billion, is about to be taken home by a Maine resident, who scooped the winning numbers earlier this week. Without a jackpot winner since Oct. 14., the lottery had reached almost-new heights, which means a big payday for the ticket buyer who chose the numbers 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and Mega Ball 14.
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Claimed
2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne’s Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing. Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket.
World’s largest puzzle to be built in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites get excited for massive $1.3B lottery drawing on Friday the 13th. Superstitions tossed aside, Friday the 13th didn’t stop people from buying tickets for the historic drawing. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of...
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
'Not only their privacy, it gives them their life': Is anonymity possible for Wis. lotto winners?
LUCK, Wis. — The badger state has a new multi-millionaire.Wisconsin Lottery announced the winner of a $15.1 million Megabucks prize. Identified in a public news release to the media, Mark Cunningham purchased his winning ticket at Wayne's Food Plus last week in Luck, Wisconsin. Cunningham claimed his winning ticket...
Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative
(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Iowa woman wins $30K after husband puts scratch-off ticket in Christmas stocking
CLIVE, Iowa — This was a nice stocking stuffer. According to a news release from the Iowa Lottery, April Miller, 43, of Walnut, won $30,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket given to her as a Christmas gift by her husband. “You just don’t believe it,” Miller said in a...
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October. “I play Fantasy 5...
Lottery player wins $15 million jackpot in Wisconsin town with a very fitting name
A mystery lottery player stunned a small town with very fitting name in Wisconsin. Someone won a $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot in the Wisconsin lottery after picking up a ticket in the tiny town of Luck. “What a great way to start 2023,” the Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Here’s where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in MI over past 6 months
Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at $1.1 billion, many people have lottery on their mind.
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsin property owners liable for contamination they didn’t cause
Of note: This week we highlight a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Erin Gretzinger exploring gaps in state law when it comes to property owners’ responsibility to clean up contamination. Gretzinger tells the story of Zach Skrede, who bought a home and 20 acres of land in Adams County that he did not know was contaminated with asbestos-laden roofing material. Skrede fought for two years with state regulators and a roofing company, which finally agreed to clean up the contamination. But some owners in Wisconsin are not so lucky. They can be held liable to pollution they don’t even know about.
