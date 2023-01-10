Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
NXT Level Up Results (1/13): Duke Hudson Takes On Damon Kemp, Von Wagner Competes
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 13. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 10. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/13) Von Wagner def. Oba Femi. Isla Dawn def. Jakara Jackson. Duke Hudson def. Damon...
AKIRA Signs With MLW
MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about wrestling when she was hired by WWE, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference. Pappas had worked with the likes of P. Diddy in the past and was used to dealing with larger than life figures in her line of business.
Taylor Wilde Talks Her Recent Absence From IMPACT, Notes That It Helped Her Figure Out Her Character
Taylor Wilde talks her recent absence from IMPACT Wrestling, as well as her return to the company from earlier this year. Taylor Wilde has had an eventful past couple of years in and out of the world of wrestling. After being away from the business for nearly ten years, Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2021. Unfortunately, Wilde's run didn't last long, as she was forced to step away from the company due to personal reasons.
Deaner: Mickie James Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Ever, I Hope She Wins At Hard To Kill
Deaner gives high praise to Mickie James. Mickie James is up against one of the toughest challenges of her last rodeo at Hard To Kill, as she is set to face the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Career match. Since beginning her last rodeo in September 2022, James has defeated the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Mia Yim, along with many others.
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never
Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
Paul Heyman Featured On NFL Game, Young Rock Viewership, Raven-IMPACT Update | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. - Paul Heyman was featured before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday January 13, amassed 1.428 million viewers and a 0.3 rating on NBC. -...
Rocky Romero Talks Working With Best Friends, Says Orange Cassidy Is A Incredible Performer
Rocky Romero talks about getting to work with Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor. Although All Elite Wrestling has many factions, there aren't many groups that have quite the bond that the Best Friends do. Throughout the promotion's near four year history, Taylor, Beretta, and Cassidy have all formed a tight bond that will often assist them when they're trying to win big matches.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Getting To Face Ricochet, Says He Found Out About The Match On A Four Day Notice
Carmelo Hayes looks back at his recent match with Ricochet. The crossover between the main roster and NXT has been seamless in recent months, as superstars from both Raw and SmackDown are frequently involved in storylines and/or matches on the white and gold brand. For example, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) are currently the reigning NXT World Tag Team Champions. Furthermore, Jinder Mahal recently appeared on the January 10 edition of the show and defeated Julius Creed in singles action.
Bill Simmons Still Working On Vince McMahon Docuseries, Says It 'Keeps Evolving'
The Vince McMahon docuseries is still being worked on. A multi-part docuseries on Vince McMahon was first announced during the third quarter 2020 WWE financials call. Bill Simmons was tapped as the executive producer for the series while Chris Smith, the director behind Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, was set as the director.
Producers For January 4 AEW Dynamite
Fightful Select has learned the following coaches/producers for AEW Dynamite on January 4. - Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. - Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox: Ariya Daivari. - Jade Cargill & Red Velvet: Billy Gunn. -...
WWE Interested In Hikuleo
WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
Adam Cole returns, Elite vs. DT Game 7, Tony Khan wants to buy WWE? | Day After Dynamite #44
Righteous Reg is our guest this week, as we talk about AEW's return to the Kia Forum and the lack of Monè.
Nyla Rose SHOOTS SOFTLY On Serpentico, Jay White, Rosemary, More
Nyla Rose has friends, and Nyla Rose has foes. Many people fall under the foe category, but if you're lucky, you might catch 'The Native Beast' in a good mood. Luckily, Fightful caught Rose in a good mood in a recent interview. In that interview, Rose said nice things about some of her fellow professional wrestlers.
Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Contract Signing, More Set For 1/20 WWE SmackDown
See what's on tap for the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will sign the contrac to make their bout at the WWE Royal Rumble official on the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Owens will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny Announces Her Retirement From Wrestling 'Due To An Injury'
Jinny hangs up her boots. Former WWE Superstar Jinny announced her retirement from wrestling in a tweet on January 14, 2022. In the tweet, she cites an undisclosed injury as the reason for her decision. Jinny also says she's excited for the next chapter in her life. Jinny has not...
