The Jan. 2 collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati on national television during “Monday Night Football” was the most recent in a string of traumatic events that have impacted the Buffalo area in the past eight months. Other events included the racially motivated massacre that killed 10 persons and injured several others at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo on May 14; a dangerous blizzard that turned into a “bomb cyclone” and took approximately 42 lives; a Buffalo fire that resulted in the deaths of five children; and the death of Buffalo pediatrician Jonathan Daniels and his two daughters, Jordan and Jensen, in a house fire.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO