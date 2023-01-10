Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
'The Color Purple' theater collaboration receives $25,000 grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. arts & culture initiative
“The Color Purple” marks the first collaboration between Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Theatre Company and Shea's 710 Theatre. A press release noted, “Each company’s theater professionals bring a variety of skills, qualifications, culture and values that come together as one. This diverse team is aligned in the mission to create an inclusive and collaborative experience while telling this important story to our existing and new audiences.”
Niagara University's College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management restructures for the future
Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management welcomes Brandi Guerinot as assistant dean for strategic initiatives, and Alicia Sammarco as director of events and experiential operations. The two appointments were announced by the college’s dean, Dr. Bridget Niland, and are part of a restructuring of her leadership team that will facilitate an enhanced focus on experiential opportunities for students and support several grant-funded programs, including the Project Play Western New York Cornerstone Program and the Statler Foundation’s Hotel Industry Recovery Initiative.
Youngstown/Town of Porter Christmas Basket Program 'a win-win' for recipients, donors
Once again, the Youngstown/Town of Porter and Lewiston communities hit it out of the park by providing Christmas gifts of toys, clothing and food for 65 families, including 123 children, living in our community. The Christmas Basket Program was a win-win for the recipients and the donors. The generosity of...
D'Youville University responds to Hamlin incident by offering community training
D’Youville working with Sports Medicine Concepts. Following the on-the-field cardiac arrest in the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game that left Damar Hamlin fighting for his life in an intensive care unit, D’Youville University has partnered with Sports Medicine Concepts to offer Core4 simulated training to local athletic trainers and coaches at the high school, college and university levels. The associated cost is $3, in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number.
ESD announces launch of initiative to further support innovation & growth for manufacturers in Western New York
‘Shift 2.0’ program will assist manufacturing companies with technological improvements and innovation to increase productivity, employment. Empire State Development (ESD) announced Buffalo Manufacturing Works, operated by EWI, will build on the success of the “Shift” program, with “Shift 2.0,” which is designed to move small to medium-sized manufacturers from technology exploration and education to actual technology implementation. The expansion will enable EWI to help companies overcome leading barriers to technology adoptions, including the implementation of rapidly redeployable automation solutions on their factory floors.
Memorial names Emerson head of cardiac catheterization lab
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Dr. Ronald P. Emerson as the medical director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory. The cardiac catheterization laboratory is a joint venture among four hospitals, including Niagara Falls Memorial, Catholic Health System, Kaleida Health and the Erie County Medical Center. It is the only cardiac catheterization laboratory based in Niagara County. The facility provides lifesaving, around-the-clock services to Niagara County residents.
Grand Island Town Board reorganizes for 2023
Session includes numerous appointments, resolutions and approvals. The Town of Grand Island Town Board got down to business for 2023 at its Jan. 3 reorganizational meeting. The session included a number of procedural appointments, resolutions and approvals to set the stage for town government in the year ahead. Board actions...
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
Grand Island Relay For Life expected to be bigger and better in 2023
A carnival is the theme for the 2023 version of Relay For Life this year, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, in Town Commons. “It’s not going to be ‘Taste of Relay’ this year. It’s going to be Relay For Life,” said Lynn Dingey, one of three co-chairs of the event.
Niagara County Central Rotary Club sets Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale
The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hosts its 26th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25, at American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn. Organizers said the “popular and long-running Western New York show” will feature antiques and high-quality...
Village of Lewiston ready to approve short-term rentals policy
The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees expects to vote Tuesday on a new policy regarding short-term rentals. Following public comments at hearing Jan. 3, Mayor Anne Welch, Trustee Tina Coppins and members of the recently formed short-term rentals committee crafted an eight-page document that outlines rental standards; special permit requirements; license – application; renewal and fees; occupancy; and owner/tenant responsibilities. The policy also includes a short-term rental unit application, and a checklist the owner must sign and attach to the submission.
'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
GIHS: Teams rebuild after numerous graduations
Several high school teams are in a rebuilding mode after a number of graduations, said Grand Island Athletic Director Jon Roth in his roundup of fall sports at the Jan. 9 Board of Education meeting. Roth explained that, for the past three years, the Grand Island football team has been...
Mental health expert explains vicarious trauma's effect in WNY
The Jan. 2 collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati on national television during “Monday Night Football” was the most recent in a string of traumatic events that have impacted the Buffalo area in the past eight months. Other events included the racially motivated massacre that killed 10 persons and injured several others at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo on May 14; a dangerous blizzard that turned into a “bomb cyclone” and took approximately 42 lives; a Buffalo fire that resulted in the deaths of five children; and the death of Buffalo pediatrician Jonathan Daniels and his two daughters, Jordan and Jensen, in a house fire.
Simply Amazed Salon celebrates its grand-opening
Sarah Santella, owner of Simply Amazed Salon, at 2275 Grand Island Blvd., said the thing that she likes best about providing hair care is “being able to make people feel good about themselves and being able to give them something to look forward to. I like to help people embrace or enhance their image. I love being able to make people feel happy in a way that most people can’t.”
