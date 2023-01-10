ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
49ers-Seahawks playoff game facing 'potent storm,' fans advised to not drive

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks for a wet and windy NFC wild-card game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that "bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff," amid initial weather forecasts of Heavy rains that could cause flooding in the morning along with wind gusts up to 33 mph and a 60% chance of showers and thunder around kickoff.
Four players ejected in Kings-Rockets altercation: 'that's the fight we'll need for the playoffs'

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown made it clear from his introductory press conference that under his leadership, the team would have a new culture. After an altercation during the Kings' 139-114 win over the Houston Rockets led to four ejections, it's undeniable that a result of that culture shift is an overall fighting spirit for the league's high scoring "Beam Team."
NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Jared Allen’s 2nd Sports Career Began as a Dare; Now He’s Going to the 2023 National Championship

Former NFL player Jared Allen struggled to control the curling broom at first, but he recently announced that he hit a personal milestone in the game.  The post NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Jared Allen’s 2nd Sports Career Began as a Dare; Now He’s Going to the 2023 National Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tua Tagovailoa expected to be Dolphins’ starter next season

The Miami Dolphins are expected to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remain the team’s starter in the 2023 season. The team’s commitment to Tagovailoa was reported by ESPN on Sunday morning ahead of the Dolphins’ wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins’ first postseason game in six years as he’s still in concussion protocol after also ...
If it's Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game, it'll be played in Atlanta

If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills make the AFC title game, they'll face off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday. This decision came after the league canceled the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 and subsequently agreed on playoff rule changes. One less game for the Bills meant they couldn't officially earn the No. 1 seed, and thus the league decided it would move the title game to a neutral site should Buffalo and Kansas City play each other for a shot at the Super Bowl.
How can Bill Belichick fix stagnant Patriots? Maybe he should ask his old pal, Nick Saban

One of Bill Belichick’s closest coaching confidants, and one of the few who can stand close to him in terms of accomplishment, is Alabama’s Nick Saban. Each hails from a Croatian family that settled in the steel and coal towns of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both are sons of coaches and are of similar demeanor. Back in the early 1990s, Belichick, now 70, employed Saban, 71, as his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
Lamar Jackson ruled out of Ravens' playoff game vs. Bengals

It's official. Lamar Jackson is out. The Baltimore Ravens ruled Jackson out of Saturday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday with his lingering knee injury. The news arrives a day after Jackson alluded to his anticipated absence for the wild card game on Twitter. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley...
NFL fans roasted the Chargers’ receipts hype video after their epic meltdown against the Jaguars

NFL hype videos are great. When done properly, they’ll have even the most casual non-athletes ready to run through a brick wall. Sometimes, they can backfire. The Los Angeles Chargers’ hype video for their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday did both. The video featured a bunch of receipts being printed with critical quotes from sports pundits.
