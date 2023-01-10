Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Trevor Lawrence Appears to Celebrate Jags’ Win at Waffle House
There is arguably no better way to celebrate a historic comeback victory.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
49ers-Seahawks playoff game facing 'potent storm,' fans advised to not drive
The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks for a wet and windy NFC wild-card game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that "bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff," amid initial weather forecasts of Heavy rains that could cause flooding in the morning along with wind gusts up to 33 mph and a 60% chance of showers and thunder around kickoff.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock, team recruiting staff member pass away in car crash
Young Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock passes away after car crash early Sunday morning.
Four players ejected in Kings-Rockets altercation: 'that's the fight we'll need for the playoffs'
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown made it clear from his introductory press conference that under his leadership, the team would have a new culture. After an altercation during the Kings' 139-114 win over the Houston Rockets led to four ejections, it's undeniable that a result of that culture shift is an overall fighting spirit for the league's high scoring "Beam Team."
NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Jared Allen’s 2nd Sports Career Began as a Dare; Now He’s Going to the 2023 National Championship
Former NFL player Jared Allen struggled to control the curling broom at first, but he recently announced that he hit a personal milestone in the game. The post NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Jared Allen’s 2nd Sports Career Began as a Dare; Now He’s Going to the 2023 National Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tua Tagovailoa expected to be Dolphins’ starter next season
The Miami Dolphins are expected to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remain the team’s starter in the 2023 season. The team’s commitment to Tagovailoa was reported by ESPN on Sunday morning ahead of the Dolphins’ wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins’ first postseason game in six years as he’s still in concussion protocol after also ...
Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Shane Steichen
The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a fresh face in Shane Steichen be the man for the job?
Dak Prescott scoffs at suggestion Cowboys' Mike McCarthy is coaching for his job in the playoffs: 'It's comical'
FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott started shaking his head before the question was complete. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback knew where this was going. And he wasn’t buying it. Mike McCarthy, coaching for his job in Monday night’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. “It’s comical, in...
'Chargering' like we've never seen before: Chargers blow 27-point lead, lose to Jaguars
And we all thought we'd seen the peak of "Chargering." Not even close. What the Los Angeles Chargers did on Saturday night makes all their other weird losses look tame. You can't lead 27-0, after forcing four first-half interceptions, and lose. But this is the Chargers. It's a franchise that finds ways to surprise us, and not in a good way.
Sean McVay's return a bright spot for Rams; injuries dampen wild-card weekend; and a big Pro-Bowl snub
The playoffs are here, so naturally, this this week's edition of Four Verts, we’re going to spend time talking about two high-profile NFL figures that aren’t in this year’s playoffs. The Rams got their lead man back, the Raiders had a player snubbed from the All-Pro team and a few injuries are really going to hurt the AFC playoff race.
If it's Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game, it'll be played in Atlanta
If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills make the AFC title game, they'll face off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday. This decision came after the league canceled the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 and subsequently agreed on playoff rule changes. One less game for the Bills meant they couldn't officially earn the No. 1 seed, and thus the league decided it would move the title game to a neutral site should Buffalo and Kansas City play each other for a shot at the Super Bowl.
Doug Pederson doesn't challenge a missed call on a dropped pass and it costs Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett got up, with Jacksonville Jaguars defenders gesturing that Everett had just dropped the ball, and he signaled to hurry up with the next play. That should have tipped off Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to challenge Everett's catch. But he didn't. It was a...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
A photo on Instagram showed a smiling Hamlin shaking hands with a teammate.
How can Bill Belichick fix stagnant Patriots? Maybe he should ask his old pal, Nick Saban
One of Bill Belichick’s closest coaching confidants, and one of the few who can stand close to him in terms of accomplishment, is Alabama’s Nick Saban. Each hails from a Croatian family that settled in the steel and coal towns of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both are sons of coaches and are of similar demeanor. Back in the early 1990s, Belichick, now 70, employed Saban, 71, as his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
Lamar Jackson ruled out of Ravens' playoff game vs. Bengals
It's official. Lamar Jackson is out. The Baltimore Ravens ruled Jackson out of Saturday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday with his lingering knee injury. The news arrives a day after Jackson alluded to his anticipated absence for the wild card game on Twitter. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley...
NFL fans roasted the Chargers’ receipts hype video after their epic meltdown against the Jaguars
NFL hype videos are great. When done properly, they’ll have even the most casual non-athletes ready to run through a brick wall. Sometimes, they can backfire. The Los Angeles Chargers’ hype video for their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday did both. The video featured a bunch of receipts being printed with critical quotes from sports pundits.
