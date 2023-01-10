Genshin Impact: All Fatui Harbingers explained

Who are the god-like Eleven in service to the Tsaritsa?

The Fatui Harbingers , also known as the Eleven , so far have been some of the primary antagonists players of Genshin Impact had to deal with aside from the forces of the Abyss. However, some of them have also become full-fledged Genshin Impact characters and the more we learn about their motivations, the more it seems like we may end up on the same side at the end of the story. We’ve got a long ride ahead of us before that happens, however. In the meantime, we’ve collected all available information on the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and their current status.

Obviously, this will entail story spoilers, so turn back if you’re not caught up on all the Archon Quests and would like to play those without knowing more of the background.

Genshin Impact: Who are the Fatui Harbingers?

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers are among the most powerful beings of all Teyvat, with the three highest ranked Harbingers possessing equal power to gods. Each of them leads a portion of the militant Fatui and is loyal only to the Tsaritsa, the Cryo Archon of Snezhnaya. Though they do work together from time to time to realize the Tsaritsa’s goals, they are perfectly fine with cutting another Harbinger loose if they deem it advantageous for themselves. They are utterly devoted to their Archon and will stop at nothing to serve her.

At this point in the story, their prime goal is to collect all the Gnoses of Teyvat’s Archons, which are powerful manifestations of their divinity in the form of chess pieces.

"In the name of Her Majestiy, the Tsaritsa, we will seize authority from the gods." – Pierro

The Fatui Harbingers are ranked from No. 1 to No. 11 by strength and overall contribution to the Tsaritsa’s cause. Once someone joins their ranks, they take on a new name and a nickname.

All the Fatui Harbinger’s names are inspired by commedia dell’arte, a form of comedic theater originally from Italy that was popular in Europe between the 16th and 18th centuries. Each member of the Eleven corresponds to one archetypal stock character of commedia dell’arte with their looks and personalities bearing some resemblance to their real-life inspirations.

While players already personally met a few Harbingers over the course of their adventure so far, we’ve only been introduced to all of them when HoYoverse released the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night’s Lazzo ahead of version 3.0’s launch.

A lazzo is usually a comedic relief scene in a piece of commedia dell’arte, where the characters talk about current events to the audience. In the teaser, we’re watching the Fatui interact with each other at the funeral of their former comrade La Signora.

Genshin Impact: The Eleven Fatui Harbingers

Director / No. 1 – Pierro alias The Jester Status – active

Element(s) – unknown

Playability – no Pierro leads the Harbingers and is very likely the first member of the organization. Not much is known about him at this point, though it’s confirmed that he was originally a royal mage of Khaenri’ah, where he lived with the Traveler’s Sibling for a while after they emerged there. Pierro apparently tried to stop the country’s sages from putting in motion the chain of events that led to the complete and utter annihilation of Khaenri’ah. It’s unknown how he survived the disaster. Pierro recruited several current and former members of the Harbingers into their ranks, among them Il Dottore, Scaramouche, and La Signora. Many of the Fatui’s plans are masterminded by him. "Let every worthy sacrifice be carved in ice, and with this nation endure for all time." – Pierro In commedia dell’arte, Pierro is known as the sad clown, who often gets his heart broken by the love of his life, Columbina.

No. 2 – Il Dottore alias The Doctor Status – active

Element(s) – unknown

Playability – no Il Dottore, known as Zandik in the past, was originally a scholar of the Sumeru Akademiya, but lacked any sort of morals and compassion, always striving to obtain knowledge no matter the cost. He joined the Fatui after being expelled from the Akademiya, being promised unlimited resources for his research by Pierro. Aiming to perfect his scientific objectivity, he later created different segments of himself – clones from different stages of his life. This way, he wanted to ensure that he could experience the world and his experiments from as many perspectives as possible. Dottore was instrumental in recruiting Scaramouche and experimented on his fellow Harbinger, later seducing the Sumeru Akademiya into starting a project that would make Scaramouche a god. After the Traveler and Lesser Lord Kusanali foiled this plot, Dottore managed to negotiate with the Dendro Archon for both the Electro and Dendro Gnoses in Nahida’s possession. The segment talking to Nahida had to destroy all other copies of himself to gain the Electro Gnosis, while he traded some valuable information about the skies of Teyvat “being fake” for the Dendro Gnosis. In commedia dell’arte, Dottore is usually narcissistic and arrogant, acting as a comedic foil to Pantalone and any lovers in the story. Dottore’s black cloak of raven feathers and mask resemble the typical outfit of the real-life character.

No. 3 – Columbina alias Damselette Status – active

Element(s) – unknown

Playability – no Columbina, who looks like a young girl in the game, is implied to be extremely dangerous by several sources. Tartaglia and Scaramouche warn the Traveler of her, while Nahida includes her as one of the Fatui Harbingers with god-like powers. Otherwise, nothing is known about her as of yet. In commedia dell’arte, Columbina is often a beautiful and clever servant girl, who manipulates other people into doing her bidding. She’s also often the wife of Pierro, cheating on him most of the time with Arlecchino.

No. 4 – unknown (likely Il Capitano alias The Captain) Status – active

Element(s) – unknown

Playability – no Il Capitano is highly reputed for his sense of justice and great strength, being especially popular among the rank and file of the Fatui. Scaramouche calls his sense of absolute righteousness a potential hazard. Not much is known of his origins, but according to a letter sent by Varka, the grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius, The Captain behaved cordially when he and his Fatui crossed paths with the Knights’ current expedition. Apparently he then went on towards Natlan, where players might expect to meet him in the future. Though Capitano and Arlecchino are the only Harbingers with unclear ranks at the moment, a few clues in Tartaglia’s voice lines indicate that Capitano is ranked higher than Arlecchino, which would make him No. 4. In commedia dell’arte, Il Capitano is a boastful swaggerer, who’s usually an outsider with an unknown past and thus able to make up a lot of his war stories. In truth, he’s often a coward and runs from fights, being more interested in pursuing his greed for wealth and women.

No. 5 – Pulcinella alias The Rooster Status – active

Element(s) – unknown

Playability – no Pulcinella holds an official position as a mayor in Snezhnaya, using this to build up a power base in the country. Caring for the families of many Fatui, he essentially holds them hostage to guarantee their loyalty. Tartaglia is known to have been recruited by Pulcinella, who saw in him a very useful tool for the Harbingers. He also has Tartaglia younger siblings in his care. His announcement of a mourning period of merely half a day for La Signora at her funeral reveals a cold and callous streak, even drawing criticism from Pantalone and Arlecchino. Not much is known about him otherwise so far. In commedia dell’arte, Pulcinella is a very versatile character. Often a cunning schemer, he wears a mask with a long beak for a nose and a hat, which is represented in his in-game appearance. His prime motivation is always self-interest, though that sometimes makes him save other characters from tricky situations.

No. 6 – vacant (previously Scaramouche alias The Balladeer) Status – inactive

Element(s) – Anemo

Playability – yes Technically, this spot has been vacant for several hundred years now, since Scaramouche has removed himself from history due to his interaction with Irminsul. Before that, however, he was recruited by Pierro and Dottore in an act of cooly calculated manipulation. Originally a cast-aside puppet made by Raiden Ei, the Electro Archon, Scaramouche thought himself thrice betrayed by Inazuma and its people when Dottore’s dark plot on Tatarasuna came to full fruition. Joining the Harbingers, Scaramouche fought in the Abyss and had his abilities enhanced by Dottore through gruesome experiments. Driven by his mad wish for a Gnosis, he participated in the conspiracy in Inazuma that led to a civil war there, obtaining his greatest desire, and let Dottore and the Sumeru Akademiya construct a vessel for himself that would let him transcend to godhood with the Electro Gnosis. After the Traveler and Lesser Lord Kusanali foiled this plan, he agreed to serve Nahida and deleted his existence from history, becoming the Wanderer. He has sworn revenge against Dottore. In commedia dell’arte, Scaramouche is an arrogant villain, often an outsider like Il Capitano, who is sometimes beaten up by Arlecchino for his boasting.

No. 7 – Sandrone alias Marionette Status – active

Element(s) – unknown

Playability – no Not much is known about Sandrone aside from her passion for the research on and construction of automatons. One of her products, a towering giant in a top hat, is always following her around. She doesn’t like Tartaglia for some reason and Scaramouche claims all her constructions are garbage. Since he’s an artificial construct, though, he may just think them inferior to himself. In commedia dell’arte, Sandrone is a clever and humble family-man, who (with his family) was originally portrayed by a puppet, which is clearly referenced by Sandrone’s codename, Marionette, and her usage of automatons.

No. 8 – vacant (previously La Signora alias The Fair Lady) Status – deceased

Element(s) – Cryo, Pyro

Playability – no La Signora, who’s real name was Rosalyne-Kruzchka Lohefalter, originally came from Mondstadt and later studied at the Akademiya in Sumeru. Her lover, Rostam, died during the Khaenri’ah cataclysm, which led to her being consumed by grief and hatred. Using the art of liquid fire to surround herself with living flame, she became known as the Crimson Witch of Flame, hunting the monsters that killed her lover. At some point, Pierro searched her out and helped control the flames that were slowly consuming her, recruiting Rosalyne into the Harbingers as La Signora. Signora was involved in the plots to gather the Gnoses of Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma, becoming the primary Fatui antagonist the Traveler had to contend with in these regions. She took Venti’s Gnosis from him by force and collected Zhongli’s Gnosis according to a contract he had signed with the Tsaritsa. Inazuma, however, turned out to be her final mission in service to the Cryo Archon. Thinking herself secure due to her diplomatic status and her own power, she accepted to fight the Traveler in a duel before the throne at Tenshukaku, the palace of the Raiden Shogun – an Inazuman tradition that promised death to the loser. The Traveler beat La Signora despite her transformation to the Crimson Witch of Flame. The Raiden Shogun then executed La Signora in front of the Traveler’s eyes according to the rules of the tradition, using her Musou no Hitotachi to completely annihilate the Harbinger with one strike. The Traveler, greatly shaken by this, collected Signora’s only remains, a charred mask. Her death sent shockwaves through the organization, with all Harbingers save Scaramouche, who unbeknownst to Signora had already obtained the Electro Gnosis from Yae Miko, returning home for her funeral, which is the setting for A Winter Night’s Lazzo. In commedia dell’arte, La Signora is often beautiful, cunning, and arrogant. Sometimes, she’s married to Pantalone, using his wealth for her own goals.

No. 9 – Pantalone alias Regrator Status – active

Element(s) – unknown

Playability – no Pantalone, initially born into poverty, is the richest member of the Harbingers and practically the Minister of Economy for Snezhnaya, presiding over the Northland Bank. Tartaglia calls him extremely ambitious, as his agenda is to make Snezhnaya the financial center of Teyvat, which would ultimately make every other nation dependent on them. Pantalone is said to work closely with Dottore. Pantalone hatched a plan to assassinate one of Liyue’s Qixing, after which he would place a puppet on the council, though Yelan and the Traveler foiled the plot. Pantalone was still able to predict Yelan’s moves and managed to destroy any clear evidence that could be used against the Fatui. In commedia dell’arte, Pantalone is a wealthy and greedy man, often getting into everyone’s business using his high social status. He’s sometimes married to La Signora, though there’s very likely no such connection in Genshin Impact.

No. 10 – unknown (likely Arlecchino alias The Knave) Status – active

Element(s) – unknown

Playability – no Arlecchino has a hand in running the House of the Hearth, an orphanage in Snezhnaya that serves as a fertile recruiting ground for the Fatui. Both Tartaglia and Scaramouche hold negative opinions about her, with Tartaglia expressing disdain for her perceived lack of loyalty towards the Tsaritsa and the vastness of her own ambitions. He says that there “isn’t one sane bone in her body.” Scaramouche echoes this, calling her a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and saying anyone seeing her “true, crazy self” vanishes without a trace, while she acts very cordial and graceful on the surface to get control over people. At Signora’s funeral, she criticizes Pulcinella for his coldness towards Signora’s sacrifice and accuses him and Pantalone of cowardice for always staying behind in Snezhnaya. In commedia dell’arte, Arlecchino is an ambitious, clever, and resourceful servant, often trying to foil his master’s plans and pursuing Columbina in competition with Pierro. Arlecchino’s costume included a face mask with tiny eye slots, which may be represented by her crossed pupils, and some gemstones, which are present on her model as well.

No. 11 – Tartaglia alias Childe Status – active

Element(s) – Hydro, Electro

Playability – yes Tartaglia, the lowest and youngest among the Harbingers, is focused on honing his combat abilities and prides himself in his loyalty to the Tsaritsa. He’s also devoted to his three younger siblings, who live in Snezhnaya under the care of Pulcinella. Cheerful and arrogant in one moment and a deadly fighter in the next, his personality is always unpredictable. He doesn’t enjoy schemes and treachery, but still uses these tools in service to the Tsaritsa. Pulcinella recruited him into the Fatui at a young age, but it was Pierro who eventually made him a Harbinger in front of the Archon’s throne. Scaramouche thinks him simple-minded and a fool for trusting Pulcinella with his family, going so far as to name Tartaglia’s induction to the Harbingers as having lowered their prestige. Tartaglia was sent to oversee the Fatui’s operations in Liyue Harbor, thinking he had to kill the Geo Archon Morax to gain his Gnosis. To that end, he even summoned the ancient god Osial, who would have destroyed the entirety of Liyue and its people, had not the Traveler, the Adepti, and the Qixing worked together to fend him off. The Traveler also defeated Tartaglia in personal combat. Adding insult to injury, Tartaglia later found out that he was deceived by his own side: Morax had already entered into a contract with the Tsaritsa about his Gnosis, with La Signora collecting it from him. His position as a playable character that is still an active member of the Eleven is unique at the moment, and many players still feel unable to really empathize with him after his deeds in Liyue, despite the game trying to humanize him more through his love for his siblings. In commedia dell’arte, Tartaglia is usually a stuttering member of the working class, who is quite clumsy, though he can also be from the upper middle class, which makes him a versatile role.

