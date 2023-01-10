ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Milwaukee Crime Report 2022: Homicides up 11% despite overall crime drop

MILWAUKEE — Overall, serious crime in Milwaukee was down by 15 percent in 2022 compared to 2021 despite homicides increasing by 11 percent. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton met at the Milwaukee Police Administration Building Thursday to discuss the 2022 Milwaukee crime numbers and their plan moving forward to ensure public safety within the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Saturday’s Scores

Grand View Christian, Iowa 84, Milwaukee Academy of Science 72. La Crescent, Minn. 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55. Milwaukee Riverside University 59, Janesville Parker 57. Minneapolis North, Minn. 101, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 91. Monona Grove 67, Green Bay East 29. Neenah 65, Brookfield East 57. New Glarus 70, Poynette 65. Onalaska 55,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park

Calling all mariners, first mates, and sea dogs! This is the place to be. Get tickets to the Milwaukee Boat Show in The Expo Center at State Fair Park! The event will take place through two weekends. January 20th – January 22nd. January 25th – January 29th. In...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Events scheduled for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee

Several organizations across southeastern Wisconsin will hold events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here are several events:. Milwaukee Bucks’ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. game day. Milwaukee Bucks play Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16. Dozens of Milwaukee area nonprofits are setting up outside of Section 228 inside Fiserv...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy