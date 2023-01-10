Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Suspects arrested in Wisconsin Rapids for shooting at police, evading arrest in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A pair of suspects were brought into custody in Wisconsin Rapids for allegedly leading Milwaukee police officers on a chase and shooting at them while fleeing the city last Friday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3100-block of N Sherman Blvd on...
Milwaukee Crime Report 2022: Homicides up 11% despite overall crime drop
MILWAUKEE — Overall, serious crime in Milwaukee was down by 15 percent in 2022 compared to 2021 despite homicides increasing by 11 percent. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton met at the Milwaukee Police Administration Building Thursday to discuss the 2022 Milwaukee crime numbers and their plan moving forward to ensure public safety within the city.
Bay View driver crashes into memorial of woman killed in hit-and-run 3 years prior
MILWAUKEE — Almost three years to the day since Jamie Hanson was killed by a hit-and-run driver on S Howell Ave in Bay View, her memorial was destroyed by an errant driver who came to a rest on top of it after crashing into a neighbor’s house. As...
EXPERT ANALYSIS: Juvenile shootings reported across Wisconsin — who’s to blame?
MILWAUKEE — During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News, ABC’s Crime & Terrorism Analyst Brad Garrett pointed toward key issues contributing to the rise in juvenile shootings seen locally, in Milwaukee and on a national scale. Garrett focused on the childrens’ parents and their responsibility as gun...
Saturday’s Scores
Grand View Christian, Iowa 84, Milwaukee Academy of Science 72. La Crescent, Minn. 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55. Milwaukee Riverside University 59, Janesville Parker 57. Minneapolis North, Minn. 101, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 91. Monona Grove 67, Green Bay East 29. Neenah 65, Brookfield East 57. New Glarus 70, Poynette 65. Onalaska 55,...
Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park
Calling all mariners, first mates, and sea dogs! This is the place to be. Get tickets to the Milwaukee Boat Show in The Expo Center at State Fair Park! The event will take place through two weekends. January 20th – January 22nd. January 25th – January 29th. In...
Events scheduled for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee
Several organizations across southeastern Wisconsin will hold events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here are several events:. Milwaukee Bucks’ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. game day. Milwaukee Bucks play Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16. Dozens of Milwaukee area nonprofits are setting up outside of Section 228 inside Fiserv...
