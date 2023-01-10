Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS Sports
NFL playoffs: 49ers' Brock Purdy joins Joe Montana, Steve Young in rare club after historic NFL playoff debut
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
CBS Sports
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
For at least one day, it’s possible for the Bucs to be great again
TAMPA — Gritty is good. Talented is better. That may be an oversimplification, but it’s probably an accurate depiction of what the Bucs are up against versus Dallas in Monday night’s first-round playoff game. Toughness is important. Size, speed, strength and skill are all preferable. That, too,...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Settles with Miami
Lopez agreed to a one-year, $5.45 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Lopez made $2.45 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility last season, and he'll more than double that salary in 2023. The 26-year-old had a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB over 180 innings last year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Alfonso Rivas: Joins Padres
Rivas signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Padres on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rivas was released by the Cubs on Jan. 6 after being designated for assignment and subsequently clearing waivers. He has a .247/.331/.322 line across 336 career plate appearances, all of which have come in Chicago. While first base is a potential weakness in the Padres' lineup, Rivas' potential fit is unclear as both Jake Cronenworth and Matt Carpenter -- two favorites to start at first base -- are also left-handed hitters.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big play wiped out by penalty
Williams played 14 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers. Though he went without any official receptions in the Lions' regular-season finale, Williams provided a glimpse of his vast potential on what would have been a 66-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that was ultimately wiped out by a holding penalty. On the play in question, Williams found an opening in the defense behind Packers safety Darnell Savage, then jetted past Green Bay safety Adrian Amos on his way to what would have been his second career touchdown and third 40-plus-yard play. After the rookie first-round pick was cleared to make his season debut Week 13 upon completing his recovery from an ACL tear suffered this past January, Williams played less than a quarter of the snaps on offense in each of his six appearances while hauling in just one of his nine targets. Despite Williams' light use coming off the knee injury, general manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday that he maintains high expectations for the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Year 2, per John Maakaron of SI.com. However, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond all under contract for 2023 and with DJ Chark expected to work toward a new deal with Detroit, Williams will likely have to work his way up the depth chart in OTAs and training camp in order to claim a top-three role at receiver entering his second season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Reaches deal with Arizona
Lewis agreed to a one-year, $1.61 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday to avoid arbitration, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lewis, who was acquired from the Mariners in November. The 2020 AL Rookie of the Year has played in only 54 big-league games across the past two seasons and produced a .215/.301/.366 slash line during that span.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Back with Pirates on one-year deal
McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, isn't that fun? McCutchen reached superstardom in Pittsburgh, winning the National League MVP award in 2013 and finishing in the top five in voting four straight years. He's 36 now and coming off a career-low .700 OPS, but he nonetheless instantly becomes one of the Pirates' better hitters and provides some leadership. This should also offer him a chance to play every day, an opportunity he wouldn't necessarily have received elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team
Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Settles for $4.2 million
Cooper agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Cooper played in a career-high 119 games last season and had a .261/.337/.415 slash line with nine home runs and 50 RBI. The 32-year-old should be Miami's Opening Day starter at first base and is entering his final year before free agency.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million
Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Avoids arbitration with Philly
Sosa agreed to a one-year, $950,000 contact with the Phillieson Friday to avoid arbitration, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Sosa, who was acquired by the Phillies from the Cardinals at the trade deadline last season. The 26-year-old had a .227/.275/.369 slash line with two home runs and six stolen bases in 78 games and should fill a utility role for Philadelphia in 2023.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reaches deal for 2023
Adames agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Adames made $4.6 million last season and will receive a sizable raise for 2023, which is his penultimate year before free agency. The 27-year-old had a .238/.298/.458 slash line with 31 home runs and 98 RBI last season.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
