The US Sun

You could have the reaction time of an F1 driver if you can find the hidden car keys in less than 36 seconds

By Aliki Kraterou
 3 days ago
YOU may have the reaction time of an F1 driver if you can find the hidden car keys in this brainteaser.

The puzzling image challenges you to find a pair of car keys that are placed somewhere between the vehicles in under 36 seconds- can you spot them?

The majority of people misplace their keys often and spend hours trying to find them.

The picture, created by the business comparison site iCompario, challenges you to spot the car keys among the colourful trees and vehicles.

It takes the average person a total of 36 seconds to find them- do you think you can spot them quicker?

If you are struggling, focus on the left-hand side of the image and pay close attention to the details.

The experts have also shared two tips for drivers to prevent their vehicles from being stolen.

The first and most important one is to make sure you lock your car even when you are in a rush.

And secondly, try to store your keys in a safe place- for example far away from the front door.

This optical illusion challenges you to spot the happy dog hiding in a pile of leaves in less than 30 seconds.

Can you spot the deadly sniper hidden in this snowy scene within 30 seconds?

Only eagle-eyed players will be able to spot the £20 note in this festive puzzle in under a minute.

Did you manage to find them on time? Credit: iCompario

Comments / 52

Slaying Repugnants One Comment At A Time
3d ago

I saw it, but it doesn't look like keys. When I saw the answer key is when I realized I had been right. Very deceptive.

Reply
28
Don't resolve, just bitch.
3d ago

found it but I was looking for keys not a fob.

Reply
30
Paul Jacobs
3d ago

Those aren’t like any keys I have ever seen.

Reply
28
