Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open

By Joshua Jones
 3 days ago
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown.

But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open.

Novak Djokovic told his brother to leave as he struggled in the Adelaide Open final Credit: TennisTV
Marko and another man left the courtside before the comeback win Credit: TennisTV

Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda.

The 35-year-old lost the first set of the final on a tie-break and was clearly not happy.

Djokovic let out a furious rant and directed his anger towards his camp, ordering younger sibling Marko and another person, thought to be his agent, to exit the stadium.

The pair duly did so before the 21-time Grand Slam champion survived the major scare and eventually prevailed 6-7 7-6 6-4 to secure his 92nd career title.

But he was quick to acknowledge his team's support in his champion's speech.

The world No5, who struggled with a tight hamstring in his semi-final win over Daniil Medvedev, said: "I'd like to thank my team for handling me, tolerating me in the good and bad times.

"Today, I'm sure they didn't have such a blast with me going back and forth with them, but I appreciate them being here.

"My brother Marko is also here, I don't see him that much so I appreciate you coming here, love you.

"It's been an amazing week and you guys made it even more special for me."

The victory extended Djokovic's winning run to a staggering 34 matches in Australia, dating back five years.

And it will come as the perfect preparation as he aims to win a tenth Australian Open this month.

Djokovic missed the tournament in 2022 when his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccination led to him being evicted from the country.

However, he was granted a visa this time around and is the odds-on favourite to reign supreme in Melbourne Park once again.

Should he do so, Djokovic would draw level with Rafael Nadal on 22 majors, the men's singles record.

Djokovic was all smiles with his team after wrapping up the title Credit: Getty

