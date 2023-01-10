Why are things going wrong for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Giannis and the Bucks are going through a rough stretch.

The Milwaukee Bucks opened their road trip with a resounding 111-107 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a morale-boosting victory as they came all the way back from a 17-point deficit. However, it did little to mask the stench of their recent struggles, wherein they lost seven of their last 13 matches, four of which by more than 20 points.

Their last loss—a 138-109 stinker to the Charlotte Hornets—was arguably the most mortifying of this stretch as they gave up a league-record-tying 51 points in the first quarter and trailed by as much as 32 points. And, oh, did we mention the Bucks were at home? So, what gives? After all, this team began the season with nine straight victories and looked every bit the title contender that many expected them to be. Here are several factors that are causing the Bucks to stumble.

Injuries

Every team in the NBA battles injuries. It's a huge part of NBA life. However, the Bucks have been hit hard by the injury bug, with several core players missing double-digit games. In fact, Milwaukee's "Big Three" of Giannis Antetokounmpo , Khris Middleton , and Jrue Holiday have been on the court together for just five games.

Middleton's absence has been most glaring as he has missed 33 games and counting. Although there are reports stating that the three-time All-Star is doing more and more in practice, he remains without a timetable for a return. Holiday has also missed 11 games, leaving Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez , and Bobby Portis Jr . to do most of the lifting. In fact, Portis and Jevon Carter are the only players to play in all 40 games so far this season.

Turnover problems

The Bucks are also turning the ball over at an alarming rate. During this stretch, the Bucks have a turnover percentage of 16.4%—which means they are turning the ball over once in every five possessions. Obviously, this is not a championship-winning recipe, as opponents have feasted on the extra opportunities, scoring 20.1 points off turnovers in this stretch.

"When we're just throwing it away and giving it away, maybe being indecisive, not being strong, not being aggressive and live ball when they're scoring, we need less of them," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said . "We have addressed and talked about it some, we gotta just get better with it."

Antetokounmpo, though, is not at all bothered by this tough stretch, saying it's part of the process of the rigors of the regular season.

"There's no panic mode," Antetokounmpo said. "It's okay. We are going to lose some games and we are going to win a lot of games."