Los Angeles Lakers have to make an important decision before the February trade deadline. Do they want to save their picks for future plans or take a risk and trade them for a star who can help LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on somewhat of an uptick in form in recent weeks, as they had a 5-game winning streak entering into the matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Of course, without LeBron James playing, the Lakers fell victim to MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and a crew of talented role players to have their winning streak end. Regardless, the Lakers are playing better as they currently sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 19-22 record.

Even if the Lakers are playing better basketball, their record is not a farce. The team is poorly built, and even LeBron James is making it clear that he does not want to waste his final years in the NBA without competing for a championship. Not to mention, recently, James might have hinted to the Lakers' front office that everyone knows what needs to be done regarding the Lakers' roster. Clearly, Rob Pelinka hasn’t exactly placed the right pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis because the Russell Westbrook experiment failed and championship-quality role players such as Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, and Alex Caruso were all let go.

LeBron recently came out and “clarified” his comments on the Lakers’ front office , but pretty much everybody following the NBA knows that the team must make some trades to get back into contention. Luckily, the trade deadline is still a month away and there is time for the Lakers to get back on track and become title contenders this year without wasting another season of LeBron’s career. Here are the 5 best trades for the Los Angeles Lakers right now that can net them star players, starters, or decent role players.

Los Angeles Upgrade The Point Guard Position

Credit: Fadeaway World

Trade Package: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson for Russell Westbrook, 2029 First-Round Pick

The Miami Heat are not a good team, as their record suggests. They sit 8th in the Eastern Conference at 21-20, a far cry from what they were last year. Jimmy Butler , Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro are all untouchable but nobody else is. The Heat and Lakers could involve each other in a trade to swap point guards and help each other according to their goals. The package involves Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson heading to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick.

Lowry immediately starts for the Lakers because even if he is past his prime, he is posting 13.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 5.6 APG on 33.6% shooting from three this season. Kyle is a better shooter than Russ and a more complete defender who can play off the ball and bring championship experience. Furthermore, Duncan Robinson is a career 40.1% three-point shooter and he could rediscover his best form with the Lakers as he is only averaging 6.9 PPG this season on 17.9 MPG. Two guards that can shoot and play unselfishly around a star like LeBron James makes a ton of sense for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Heat try their luck with Russell Westbrook with the hopes the point guard can push the pace and be a factor on the team alongside the three stars. It seems Russ has gotten used to being a role player, and he can be willing to be the fourth option on the Heat whether he starts or comes off the bench. If it doesn’t work, Miami can let Westbrook walk next season and also acquire a first-round pick. This deal could help both sides, but Miami likely wins this trade considering the versatility of the package.

Lakers Contact Michael Jordan For A Solid Trade

Credit: Fadeaway World

Trade Package: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr for Russell Westbrook, 2027 First-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers need to move on from Westbrook, even if he is the favorite for the 6th Man of the Year award. Russ cannot space the floor and needs the ball to be impactful, but there is no way James should ever play off the ball considering what he has done over his career. In other words, James and Westbrook can’t mesh on the court together. One option for the Lakers to move on from Russ is calling up Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets were in the play-in tournament this season, and the team needs to make moves this offseason to give LaMelo Ball and (possibly) Miles Bridges a player that can impact the floor. Luckily for the Lakers, Michael Jordan is very fond of Russell Westbrook and could be looking forward to adding the former MVP to his roster. Westbrook could start alongside LaMelo because they are clearing space by moving on from Kelly Oubre Jr and Terry Rozier, and can continue to tank as they currently sit 14th in the East with an 11-30 record.

Together, Hornets fans will be treated to some exciting plays on the court. But this deal benefits the Lakers far more. Terry Rozier gives the Lakers a proper defensive guard who can also shoot, as he is posting 37.0% from three over his career. Clearly, that is higher than Russ’ career average of 30.4%. Kelly Oubre Jr is only 27 years old, so he can bring energy, versatility, and scoring to a Lakers roster devoid of all three.

Lakers Acquire Two Starting-Caliber Guards

Credit: Fadeaway World

Trade Package: Mike Conley Jr, Jordan Clarkson for Russell Westbrook, 2027 First-Round Pick

The fact that the Utah Jazz let go of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert is proof that the team is on the rebuilding phase even if they are playing inspired basketball and sit 12th in the West with a 20-23 record. Lauri Markkanen deserves an All-Star selection because he is posting 24.5 PPG and 8.3 RPG this season, but the Jazz need to go all-in by trading Bojan Bogdanovic and All-Star point guard Mike Conley Jr. A point guard who will turn 36 years old next year is obviously not in the plans for a Jazz team that prefers to lose games.

Conley fits better with the Los Angeles Lakers because he is a far better shooter and defender than Westbrook and can play off LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the lineup. The former All-Star shoots over 38% from three over his career and is a steady point guard who is perfect as a third or fourth option on a championship team. Perhaps most importantly, Los Angeles will add a capable scorer who can score in bunches as a starter or 6th man. Jordan Clarkson won the 6th Man of the Year award in 2021, and is averaging 20.4 PPG this season. Getting two valuable guards for the price of one expiring contract and a first-round pick would be a dream come true for the Lakers, and especially for LeBron James. Reuniting with Jordan Clarkson and getting to play with one of the most experienced point guards in the NBA could benefit his season right now.

Utah benefits with getting an expiring contract and a first-round pick, while Russell Westbrook also benefits from this trade. Westbrook may serve as the Jazz's primary ball-handler and performer, returning to his triple-double form alongside a hot-handed Markkanen.

Collin Sexton, who can learn how to play hard and put up high numbers, can also benefit from Russ' presence as he is still only 24 years old and has yet to return to form following his injury. This deal works for both sides, especially the Lakers who add shooting and energy.

A Stagnant Deal Finally Gets Made

Credit: Fadeaway World

Trade Package: Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for Russell Westbrook, 2027 First Round Pick, 2029 First Round Pick

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers have been in conversation all summer long with the two first-round picks preventing things from going through so far. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner hit two birds with one stone in a Russell Westbrook trade. Hield is shooting 39.8% from three over his career while Turner is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA. Losing the two first-round picks will hurt the Lakers in the long term, but going after another championship is far more important because LeBron is 38 years old and will be 39 next year.

Los Angeles has a chance to compete by bringing in an elite sharpshooter but also adding in a center who has led the NBA in blocks and can also hit outside shots. Surrounding two shooters around LeBron makes a ton of sense, and Turner provides cover for Anthony Davis by giving the All-Star a chance to return to his favored power forward position. Now, we know the Lakers’ front office prefers not to lose the first-round picks for non-All-Stars, but beggars can’t be choosers.

The Pacers only have a year of Westbrook on the roster before having over $40 million off their salary cap, so that would be a solid rebuilding move along with the first-round picks. Indiana might want to tank while focusing their rebuild on Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Interestingly, acquiring Westbrook would place the former MVP in the starting lineup and Mathurin could actually end up stealing the 6th Man of the Year award at the end of the season.

Los Angeles Becomes An Instant Title-Contender

Credit: Fadeaway World

Trade Package: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic for Russell Westbrook, 2027 First Round Pick, 2029 First Round Pick

The Lakers missed out on DeMar DeRozan, but have a chance to right their wrongs and bring in one of the best perimeter scorers in the NBA to help LeBron and Davis win it all. DeMar is good enough to be a second or third option on a championship team and he can be just that behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Right now, DeRozan is doing well offensively by averaging 26.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.0 APG on 50.4% shooting from the field. While the Bulls are not a good team (19-22), DeRozan has looked like an All-Star.

DeRozan is not the best three-point shooter as he is nailing 27.1% from three this year, but he can create his own offense and make the Lakers far more formidable on offense than Russ can by coming off the bench. Also, Nikola Vucevic is posting 16.8 PPG and 10.9 RPG this season and is another player that can score on his own. Obviously, a starting lineup with LeBron, Davis, DeRozan, Vucevic, and Lonnie Walker would be solid on both ends of the floor and would immediately contend for the title. Perhaps no other team in the Western Conference outside of the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, or a healthy Los Angeles Clippers have a similarly talented lineup. In terms of All-Star power, the Lakers might have a superteam.

For Chicago, acquiring two late first-round picks make a ton of sense because the Los Angeles Lakers will likely be in a rebuild phase by the time 2027 or 2029 rolls around. The Bulls also clear cap space with Westbrook off the books next year and can begin their tanking phase. Most likely, the Chicago Bulls will also move on from Zach LaVine, and bring in more first-round picks to completely rebuild. With this blockbuster deal, the Lakers start winning games and earn a top-4 seed while the Bulls rebuild once and for all.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next