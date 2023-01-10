ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Covers Bed Frame In Disco Tiles and It Totally Changes the Room

By Haley Mast
 5 days ago

The elusive disco ball - making its debut in the 1920s but really popping off in the 70s. Found dangling in the middle of every dance club with folks dancing beneath in seriously flared pants, flowy scarves, men with shirts buttoned down so their chest hair can hang loose, and lots and lots of Bee Gees “Stayin’ Alive’” blasting on through the speakers.

We thought disco balls were left behind in the 70s but they weren't. They’re back. Recently, disco balls have made their way into interior design, from disco mirrors , disco shelves, and one cool- and fresh- design TikToker and crafter @mckennawaller showcased… a bed frame wrapped in disco balls.

The woman took her average metal rod bed frame and flipped it on its end, turning it to a glitzy, groovy, and seriously artistic bed frame, that in all honestly would have us up all night dancing instead of sleeping.

This process is tedious but to make it she used the square sheets of disco tiles and wrapped it all around the existing frame. In areas that had bends she used skinny strips and blending it perfectly.

Although hard… and long… using 36,000 tiny tiles, the woman's bed looks so cool in the end.

