No one in Dr. Craig S. Wright’s family was surprised to learn he was the inventor of Bitcoin. We heard another side of this story from his cousin Max Lynam, himself an IT expert, during the recent “Hodlonaut” trial where Wright defended against plaintiff Magnus Granath. The trial took place in Oslo, Norway, and is tangential to Wright’s libel action against Granath in the United Kingdom. The U.K. trial is yet to take place.

