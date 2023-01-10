Read full article on original website
‘Quantumania’ Producer Teases an “Epic Sci-Fi War” in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Ant-Man is about to wrap up its trilogy in style with the arrival of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film will seemingly move away from the more light-hearted direction the franchise took to include some of its darkest moments, especially going by its trailers. IIn...
Marvel Studios President Teases Kang’s Motivations In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania continues to ramp up its marketing campaign with new stills from the movie. Not jus that, they are also giving the fans a few more hints at the plotlines of the film. Speaking with Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige teased Kang the Conqueror’s role in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and revealed more about his goal in the movie. He alludes to the fact that Kang is seemingly stranded with a device that could do so much more.
Kang’s Time Chair Is The Key To the MCU’s Next Endgame
Marvel’s Phase 5 will kick off in earnest with a Kang variant going to war with the two Ant-Men, the two Wasps, and the 6th Young Avenger to join Earth 616 in Stinger/Stature when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters next month. Paul Rudd‘s Lang trying to balance his newfound fame with reconnecting with his now-almost-grown-up daughter who has grown up without him over the last five years are stakes made for drama, but it is the role Jonathan Majors‘s Kang plays in these proceedings that is really what impacts the overarching multiversal war coming down the pike. However, judging by the new trailer, war is not what the Conqueror starts out aiming to do, as it is a deal made with Scott Lang gone awry that prompts Kang to beat the everliving ants out of Lang. What is this deal that Scott alludes to? We believe it has to do with the image Empire released recently, with a Conqueror sitting on his throne.
Marvel Studios and a Cinematic Déjà-Vu of 2022
We’ve entered a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise continues to grow in new ways while showing some slowdown in its box office development. The films are still successful and big hits, but they’re not taking the box office completely by storm. Discussions online are talking about a franchise that is “watering down” what it has to offer while general audiences according to the Internet are facing fatigue.
Ryan Reynolds Teases a Collision of Icons in ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’
The third installment of the Deadpool franchise is quickly becoming one of Marvel Studios most anticipated projects if not one the most talked about. Since star Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman was coming out of retirement from the character of Logan to co-star in the untitled film, the project has been in the news fairly consistently. While there are plenty of theories about what the plot of the film will include (and what the title might be!) little is known about the film which goes into production in the Fall of 2023 and plenty of questions about how the very R-rated Deadpool will fit in the very PG-13 MCU.
UPDATED: New Rumor Has James Gunn Eyeing Release Date, Star for ‘Superman’
James Gunn has responded to the rumor by indicating nobody has been cast as Superman and that casting won’t happen until the script is complete. As the new year marches on, fans are still eagerly awaiting word from James Gunn and Peter Safran on the first wave of films forthcoming from the newly formed DC Studios. With Gunn currently writing a script for a new Superman film–one that will not feature Henry Cavill returning to the role–it’s likely that project will be among that anticipated first wave and a new rumor indicates it might be happening sooner than you’d think.
REVIEW: ‘Velma’ is Too Cynical and Meta for its Own Good
Scooby-Doo is back with an animated series that explores Mystery Inc. before they united to take on mysteries across the United States. Yet, this time around, the series will not include the iconic cartoon dog and also takes some cues from popular R-rated series. Velma is trying to be the most unique take of a classic franchise, but somehow loses its way in trying way too hard and also overcompensates with its meta-humor.
Netflix Canceled Animated Series ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’
It looks like we have one more for the books, as Hamish Steele has revealed that the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park is no longer moving forward at Netflix. The series recently had a second season released, but it seems it didn’t manage to pull in enough viewers or keep people watching long enough to get the coveted renewal.
Matt Reeves Provides Update on ‘The Batman’ Sequel Script
The landscape of Warner’s DC films has been in major upheaval since James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as co-CEOs to oversee the newly formed DC Studios. Various projects, including Wonder Woman 3 and a sequel to Black Adam, have been scrapped in favor of a fresh start for the new executive creative team. One project that has remained on the slate following these changes, however, is the upcoming sequel to The Batman. It’s confirmed that the Matt Reeves-directed 2022 film will be the first in a new saga overseen by the filmmaker which will exist in a universe that will apparently be separate from whatever creative direction Gunn and Safran lead at DC Studios.
New Episodes of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Heading to Disney+
Disney+ has become the suprising stand out streaming service of the last year, but mostly for being the one that doesn’t go out of its way of canceling every show it releases or just outright taking content off the site. Now, they are kicking off 2023 strong by announcing that brand new episodes of Hamster and Gretel as well as Phineas and Ferb are on the way to Disney+.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Names Trio of Directors, Announces Cast
As production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos prepares to get going, the studio has revealed the talent in front of and behind the camera of the streaming series. Head writer and executive producer Jack Schaeffer will serve as one of three directors of the series joining Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg. Monteiro is coming off of her work on the hit series Wednesday while Goldberg worked on Netflix’s Resident Evil series and Peacock’s A Friend of the Family.
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Reshoots Scheduled for This Month
The Flash has had one of the most out-there productions we may have witnessed for any comic book property or even film. Not only was the film in development hell for many years, it got passed on from one director to the next. At one point, it seemed inevitable that they’d skip the project altogether but surprisingly It director Andrés Muschietti ended up taking the helm.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Matt Murdock Gets a New Funko
Spider-Man: No Way Home was a major release back in 2020, as it not only brought back one of Marvel’s most iconic characters to the silver screen but also acted as a gateway into the multiverse storyline of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. Yet, the film managed to be so much more than that with some great performances from the MCU characters and those that made their grand return from past entries of the many iterations this franchise has seen.
Giancarlo Esposito is Ready to Roll into the MCU
It’s not a surprise that Giancarlo Esposito became one of the “top actors” that fans want to see joining the big Marvel family because of his excellent performance in shows such as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian, to the point that the actor himself it’s interested in receiving that Disney money but not in the way that MCU fans think.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Looks to Have Found Marvel Studios Hulkling
Production on Marvel Studios’ first project of the new year, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, kicks off next week in Atlanta and after months of unofficial announcements, the studio worked with THR to unveil the talent working on the streaming series. Tucked away in that announcement may have been one of the studio’s most important new castings in relative newcomer Miles Gutierrez-Riley. As the slow march toward a Young Avengers project continues, Gutierrez-Riley may be filling the role of one of the last remaining original members of the team.
William H. Macy Joins ‘Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes’ Cast
The next chapter of the Planet of the Apes franchise has added a Hollywood stalwart to its ranks. William H. Macy has joined the cast for the 20th Century’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in a currently unknown role. He will be joining Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon in the latest installment. Wes Ball, who helmed the Maze Runner film series, is set to direct based on a screenplay written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.
TNT No Longer Airing ‘Snowpiercer’s Final and Already Filmed Season
Warner Bros. Discovery is doing its thing again where they have a finished series or film and just decide not to make use of it in an attempt to save money. Snowpiercer is no longer set to air its final season on TNT, which is especially bizarre considering it was the network’s last remaining original series. Not all is lost though, as the series is set to find a new home on another network.
Danai Gurira “Gently Allude” a ‘Okoye’ Disney+ Spinoff May Be In Development
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, discussions started instantly on what the future of this franchise will look like. One avenue set up from the film is following Okoye on her journey as a Midnight Angel after her dismissal from the Dora Milaje. It has been hinted at in May of 2021 that an Okoye-based project was in the works, but no one hypothetically involved had commented up until this point.
‘The Batman’ Director Wants to Keep the Focus on Bruce Wayne in the Sequel
Now, the headline is likely to have some wondering how a sequel to the film The Batman wouldn’t focus on Bruce Wayne, but director Matt Reeves has a good reason for that. His approach to the sequel seems to avoid the fact that the franchise’s main character isn’t overshadowed by the villains or members of his rogue’s gallery.
The Last of Us: Apocalypse 101 – Rule #88, Don’t Be A Martyr
Rule #27, Only Carry What You Need (And Weapons!) I don’t know what day it is. I spent 20 years of the apocalypse keeping track. Funny I would die not knowing. Let’s just get it out of the way – this is probably my final journal entry. I thought I could talk to people, help them understand what the world needed to heal. Make them see the light.
