3M announces Brookhaven campus rehabilitation plans, demolition imminent
3M announced future plans for the contaminated historic landfill buried under the former Brookhaven Middle School campus in Decatur.
doppleronline.ca
It’s Wayback Wednesday!: Huntsville’s Main Street | Sponsored by Jamie Lockwood, broker/owner of Sutton Group Muskoka Realty
It’s Wayback Wednesday, sponsored by Jamie Lockwood, broker/owner of Sutton Group Muskoka Realty!. We never get tired of staring at this postcard. Huntsville’s downtown was a bustling place in the early 1940s. Can you imagine what it must’ve been like standing on that second-floor balcony looking out on the main street?
WAAY-TV
Trinity woman devastated by damage to family home, property after EF-1 tornado
The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado hit parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties. For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again. She remembered there being a "noise I've never heard before," she...
Cullman City Council honors Shawn Crider
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council convened Monday, Jan. 9, in the Lucille N. Galin Municipal Auditorium at city hall where it recognized the contributions of community leader Shawn Crider, who passed away unexpectedly Dec. 30 at the age of 56. The proclamation in Crider’s honor read: MEMORIAL RESOLUTION Honoring the Life and Service of Industrial Development Board Member Shawn Crider WHEREAS, the people of Cullman were shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Shawn Crider on December 30, 2022; and, WHEREAS, Shawn was appointed to serve on the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board in November 2011 and...
WAFF
Decatur Westgate Garden Apartments tenants left waiting for updates
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People living in a housing project say the Decatur Housing Authority is still putting them last. In 2020, Westgate Apartments was at the center of a three-year federal investigation. The Department of Housing and Urban Development determined DHA discriminated against black residents who were left on...
themadisonrecord.com
NEIGHBORS: Limestone resident took cover in closet; many in county lost power
When trees and power lines started falling during strong winds Thursday morning, John Evans thought it was a tornado and hunkered down in a closet in the middle of his house in Limestone County. “My girlfriend and I were up in the bedroom, and we were looking outside at the...
All home lots pre-sold at site of Merts Center in downtown Huntsville
Workers uncovered a big red splash of Huntsville history last week while demolishing an old school building on Randolph Street in the Twickenham Historic District. The latest memory to emerge from the rubble was a bright red gymnasium painting of the Huntsville Junior High School panther mascot. The building is...
Boardwalks in North Alabama that are perfect for kids and families
If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, these boardwalk hikes may be just what you need! These are especially great for littles that may still be in strollers, those new walkers, or those with limited mobility. Read below to find your next perfect adventure. Desoto State...
WAFF
Portion of Madison Street to close for utility work
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes of Madison Street from Southside Square to Gates Avenue will close temporarily starting Jan. 16. The closure will be at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 and last until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22. The closure is for crews to perform utility work for the new city hall building.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
Huntsville Utilities explains blackouts on Christmas weekend
Officials with Huntsville Utilities faced city councilmembers Thursday to explain its decision to initiate rolling blackouts during some of December's coldest days.
Huntsville animal advocacy group pushes ordinance to cut down on euthanasia at shelter
An animal advocacy group is pushing for an ordinance it believes will cut down on euthanasia at the Huntsville shelter. The ordinance - called the Huntsville Animal Protection Act [HAPA] – would codify some of the operations of Huntsville Animal Services, according to Aubrie Kavanaugh of No Kill Huntsville.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
Alabama renters face mold issues with no solution in sight
News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain about unlivable, mold conditions in their rental home or apartment.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WAFF
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
WAAY-TV
Utility crews continue work to restore power knocked out by North Alabama storms
While the number of people still without power is much lower than it was Thursday morning, it hasn't reached zero, and that means the day isn't done for several utility crews in North Alabama. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Decatur Utilities reported only 18 customers without power, down from about...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Storm damage, injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports damage and injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Avoid the area if possible. The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency confirms damage at Kimberly Park Trailer Park off...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala (TNS)Tribune Media Services. Jan. 6—A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
