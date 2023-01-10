ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Largest swell this season could hit vulnerable coastal roadways

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcBxe_0k9hSkL600

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north and west face shores of parts of the state that will begin at midnight.

According to the NWS, the surf will build and exceed warning levels later tonight and peak throughout the day on Wednesday.

Following on Thursday will be the largest swell of the season.

The warning will apply to the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Later today or tonight, the NWS said they will expand the warning to Big Island.

The NWS said they expect 40 to 50 feet of surf along the north-facing shores and 25 to 35 feet along the west-facing shores.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

In addition to high surf sweeping across beaches, the NWS said ocean water could reach vulnerable coastal roadways.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Brief decrease of hazy skies for portions of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dry and stable conditions will limit showers through tonight. Light southeastly background winds will become moderate easterly trades on Sunday, increasing shower chances across windward areas. Light winds will return Monday, while a pattern shift late next week could increase clouds and showers into next weekend. Vog from Kilauea will periodically drift […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

North shore residents prepare for monster surf

High Surf Warnings are in effect for North and West facing shores from midnight Wednesday, Jan. 11 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Waves in the 40 to 50 foot range [face value] are expected to start rolling in late Tuesday night, Jan. 11.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: More Learned About Deep Pāhala Earthquakes

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A recently released study by seismologists has shed light on the mysterious magmatic processes occurring deep beneath Kaʻū. (BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, updates what is known about the ongoing deep Pāhala earthquake swarm.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hazy skies to clear by trade winds Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent hazy conditions will gradually clear Wednesday as trade winds return to the islands and push the haze/vog plume to the south of the islands over open waters. Trades will be short-lived as light and variable winds return by Friday. Showers are expected to be light Wednesday with drier than normal conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor

HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona

Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 minutes...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy