Largest swell this season could hit vulnerable coastal roadways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north and west face shores of parts of the state that will begin at midnight.

According to the NWS, the surf will build and exceed warning levels later tonight and peak throughout the day on Wednesday.

Following on Thursday will be the largest swell of the season.

The warning will apply to the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Later today or tonight, the NWS said they will expand the warning to Big Island.

The NWS said they expect 40 to 50 feet of surf along the north-facing shores and 25 to 35 feet along the west-facing shores.

In addition to high surf sweeping across beaches, the NWS said ocean water could reach vulnerable coastal roadways.