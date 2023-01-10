Read full article on original website
Winslow guilty of two manslaughter deaths
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Jury selection begins in armed robbery trial
Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Shreveport man in connection with three armed robberies. Jermon M. James, 20, is charged with three separate armed robberies that occurred over the space of two days, December 4-5, 2019. Two were at separate locations on Jewella Avenue, while a third occurred on Pines Road. Each involved the use of a handgun.
