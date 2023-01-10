Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
wpde.com
Substitute teacher wins $1M in North Carolina second-chance lottery drawing
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher received the call of a lifetime when she won $1 million in a second-chance lottery drawing in North Carolina. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Diane Ingram said. Lottery officials said she won in the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on...
wpde.com
Croissants Bistro & Bakery sees steady start to SC Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Foodies it may just be your favorite week of the year!. Some restaurants, like Croissants Bistro and Bakery, are offering multi-course menus during South Carolina Restaurant Week, which kicked off Thursday. The restaurant has participated in restaurant week for many years and the general...
wpde.com
100 National Guard members helping in search for boy swept away in California floodwaters
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KMPH) — Search operations continue for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday in California. On Wednesday, over 100 National Guard Soldiers arrived to assist in the search near San Miguel, north of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The number of those helping has since raised to 200 as of Thursday.
wpde.com
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion ahead of Friday drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Mega Millions jackpot has now grown to an estimated $1.35 billion, after no winners claimed the prize earlier this week. That makes it the second largest in South Carolina, and the third jackpot run to surge past $1 billion in the last 6 months.
wpde.com
20 SC schools receive grants, named 'Champions of the Environment'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 20 schools that were chosen to receive grants to foster environmental education. 'Champions of the Environment' awards are issued each school year to support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards in...
wpde.com
Lowcountry lawmakers taking action after controversial raptor nest removal
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Local lawmakers say they are prepared to protect wildlife following the unauthorized removal of a large raptor nest. The nest was on top of a Mount Pleasant cell phone tower along Rifle Range Road until Thursday when workers removed it without a permit. “I’m...
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
wpde.com
Agreement reached in Duke Energy Progress rate review request in SC
WPDE — Duke Energy Progress has reached an agreement with all parties, including consumer, environmental and industrial groups in South Carolina, for its rate review request. The request was filed in September of 2022. The new rates would go into effect starting April 1 if the agreement is approved...
Comments / 0