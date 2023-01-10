Read full article on original website
Winslow guilty of two manslaughter deaths
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Caddo DA: 20-year-old found guilty of string of armed robberies in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could much of his natural life in prison after a jury in Caddo Parish found him guilty of a string of robberies in December 2019. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Jermon M. James was found guilty of three...
Jury selection begins in armed robbery trial
Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Shreveport man in connection with three armed robberies. Jermon M. James, 20, is charged with three separate armed robberies that occurred over the space of two days, December 4-5, 2019. Two were at separate locations on Jewella Avenue, while a third occurred on Pines Road. Each involved the use of a handgun.
Joseph Smith guilty in Mya Patel death
A man accused of the death of a 5-year-old girl playing in a room of the motel her parents owned was found responsible for the death by Caddo Parish jurors Friday, January 13, 2023. The seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.’s court found Shreveporter Joseph Lee...
BCPD searching for attempted murder suspect
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
Grandson arrested for beating grandfather to death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person. The victim was declared dead on the scene by...
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. According to a release from CPSO, the body of Michah Roberts was recovered from a wooded area near his grandparents’ home in Vivian Saturday afternoon.
Shreveport police K-9 assists in major drug bust
(KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, a Shreveport police K-9 helped find a fleeing suspect, leading to a large narcotics seizure. Officials say officers attempted a traffic stop around 3:00 p.m. in the Mooretown neighborhood. Passenger Pernell Summage fled on foot, but K-9 “Diesel” found them hiding under a home on Flora St.
SPD K-9 arrest leads to large drug seizure
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Big weather changes for the coming week. Big weather changes for the...
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
