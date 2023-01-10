ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

One of Dooley’s Dawgs talks about Georgia’s legacy

By Tyler Redmond
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Ca. ( WRBL ) – Ahead of the 2023 College Football National Championship game between #1 Georgia and #3 TCU, weekend sports anchor Tyler Redmond sat down with someone who knows what it’s like to win it all for the Dawgs.


Sportsvisions Anchor, and former WRBL Sports Director, DJ Jones spoke about the current undefeated season for UGA, what it was like to win a National Championship and his thoughts on this year’s CFP National Title Game.

Red and Black

Texas A&M cornerback Smoke Bouie transfers to Georgia

On Jan. 13, former Texas A&M cornerback Deyon “Smoke” Bouie announced his decision to transfer to the University of Georgia. The Bainbridge, Ga. native is a former four-star recruit and a part of Texas A&M’s 2022 class. Before joining Texas A&M, Bouie was previously a Georgia commit. He committed to Georgia back in 2020, but decommitted in 2021. Now Bouie has the opportunity to return to his home state and join the team he had first committed to.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Kirby Smart showed his hand on Georgia 2023 season, if only for a moment

LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart operates at a different intensity level on the sideline, matching or raising the emotions of the Georgia football players he coaches. That ability to stay in tune and motivate is part of what has separated Smart from his coaching brethren along with providing the Bulldogs with an unmistakable edge.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game

JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
