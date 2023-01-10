One of Dooley’s Dawgs talks about Georgia’s legacy

LOS ANGELES, Ca. ( WRBL ) – Ahead of the 2023 College Football National Championship game between #1 Georgia and #3 TCU, weekend sports anchor Tyler Redmond sat down with someone who knows what it’s like to win it all for the Dawgs.



Sportsvisions Anchor, and former WRBL Sports Director, DJ Jones spoke about the current undefeated season for UGA, what it was like to win a National Championship and his thoughts on this year’s CFP National Title Game.

