WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
NH man accused of aggravated drunken driving following high-speed pursuit, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of aggravated drunken driving, failing to stop for police, speeding and leading troopers on a pursuit through communities on Friday night, state police said. Benjamin M. Defosses, 27, of Concord, was held without bail and faces charges out the Merrimack...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH
KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
WMUR.com
Litchfield police chief pleads not guilty to misdemeanor official oppression charge
CONCORD, N.H. — The chief of police in Litchfield has waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor offense of official oppression. Benjamin Sargent, 43, of Hudson, is accused of sending inappropriate texts and making calls to a female officer. The official oppression charge is a Class...
Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment
A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police
A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Hudson
HUDSON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire this evening. The crash took place on Route 102, near West Road, at around 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a sedan made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency...
manchesterinklink.com
Icy conditions add extra challenge for Portsmouth Avenue electrical fire call
MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical malfunction was the cause of a fire Thursday on Portsmouth Avenue – the third electrical fire attended by Manchester Firefighters in as many days. At 12:08 p.m., Engines 10, 7, 11, RIC Engines 8 & 6, Trucks 7 & 1, Rescue 1, Car...
WMUR.com
1 dead after crash on Route 102 in Hudson, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — Hudson police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 102 near West Road. >> Update (1/10): The victim has been identified as a firefighter. Police said first responders began to administer life-saving measures to an injured motorcyclist when they arrived to the crash around 6 p.m.
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
whdh.com
STUCK TRUCK: Tractor-trailer gets Storrow’d at Logan Airport tunnel
Crews in East Boston have been working to remove a tractor-trailer that slammed into an overpass an Logan International Airport. A SKY7 camera spotted the vehicle around 4 p.m., after it had already been partially removed from where it struck the structure, leaving a large impact on the truck’s cargo trailer.
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico
HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Mystery nurse helps save man after possible seizure in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — They don’t know who she is or where she came from, but Lisa and Mark Paradis are just grateful a nurse was on hand, when their long-time friend -- identified as ‘Tom’ -- suffered a medical emergency while en route to visit the couple.
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
