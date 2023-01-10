Read full article on original website
halethorpe.com
The ‘first first responder’: Mental health clinicians are now taking some of Baltimore County’s 911 calls
A pilot project in Baltimore County puts licensed mental health clinicians alongside 911 dispatchers to defuse and divert some of the area’s emergency calls.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore native Edward Ross Goldstein, teacher and tuba player who performed at thousands of events, dies
Edward Ross Goldstein, a tuba player who became an authority on the brass instrument and performed at thousands of events, died Friday. The Pikesville resident was 68.
halethorpe.com
Anne Arundel County, Visit Annapolis seek proposal to bring ferries back to the Chesapeake Bay
Anne Arundel County and its visitors bureau, along with a consortium of other waterfront jurisdictions and nonprofits, are exploring the possibility of reestablishing a ferry system across the Chesapeake Bay. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
"Multi-million dollar loss:" Popular Lancaster County restaurant torn down following massive fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millions in estimated damages have been reported due to a fire at a Lancaster County restaurant and inn. Emergency crews responded to Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for a fire.
WGAL
Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White Marsh Mall...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
baltimorebrew.com
Outgoing Baltimore County state delegate hit with mortgage fraud lawsuit
Jay Jalisi calls the charges that he deceived a Bethesda title company “crazy.”. Charges of fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of contract in a real estate deal marks the latest controversy to swirl around an outgoing Baltimore County delegate. Hasan M. “Jay” Jalisi, whose eight years representing the Randallstown-Reisterstown...
halethorpe.com
Cellar Stage 2023 concert series to bring folk music scene to central Baltimore County | COLUMN
Cellar Stage just kicked off its 2023 concert series in the hall at Timonium United Methodist Church.
Nottingham MD
Construction worker injured in Seven Courts accident expected to recover
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A construction worked who was injured in an accident on Monday is expected to recover, according to Councilman David Marks. At around 11:15 a.m. on January 9, the was struck by a steamroller in the area of Seven Courts Drive at Hoban Court (21236) as roads in the area were being resurfaced.
halethorpe.com
With purchase of 20 acres in Baltimore’s Roland Park, nonprofit hopes to create an inclusive recreational space
The new Hillside Park, 20 acres of sloping woods and lawn off the 4800 block of Falls Road, was once Baltimore’s premier private golf course.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
wypr.org
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site
The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
iheart.com
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone
Neighbors are trying to save Wilbur the Rooster with a petition after he's had multiple noise complaints filed against him.
Nottingham MD
Police: Fatal hit-and-run victim struck by two vehicles in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on December 28, 2022, troopers with the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured above). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week returns January 13 – 22
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials have announced that the tastiest time of the season will soon return. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. During Baltimore County’s 2023 Winter Restaurant Week, deals and special menu items will be available at more...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore County Schools superintendent proposes the FY 2024 operating budget
Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams presented the proposed operating budget for the fiscal year 2024, which comes to a subtotal of $2.131 billion.
