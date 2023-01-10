Read full article on original website
Related
halethorpe.com
High school sports roundup (Jan. 11)
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Jan. 11.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore native Edward Ross Goldstein, teacher and tuba player who performed at thousands of events, dies
Edward Ross Goldstein, a tuba player who became an authority on the brass instrument and performed at thousands of events, died Friday. The Pikesville resident was 68.
halethorpe.com
Broadneck’s Sadie Wilkinson embraced duty in final season, is named 2022 Capital Gazette girls soccer Player of the Year
Sadie Wilkinson led Broadneck to a 14-1-4 record and a spot in the Class 4A state semifinals. She is the 2022 Capital Gazette girls soccer Player of the Year.
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
halethorpe.com
Anne Arundel County, Visit Annapolis seek proposal to bring ferries back to the Chesapeake Bay
Anne Arundel County and its visitors bureau, along with a consortium of other waterfront jurisdictions and nonprofits, are exploring the possibility of reestablishing a ferry system across the Chesapeake Bay. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
atlantatribune.com
Dr. David S. Wilson, 10th President of Morgan State University
The NNPA’s Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D interviews Dr. David S. Wilson, 10th President of Baltimore MD’s Morgan State University. On a variety of topics, including surviving the pandemic and the future of the nation’s HBCUs.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday with special menus
MONKTON, Md. — Chefs across Baltimore County are cooking up special culinary treats in the week to come. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Jan. 22. Chef Jerry Edwards at Manor Tavern in Monkton has something special ready for the event. "My favorite appetizer that...
wypr.org
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site
The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
halethorpe.com
Nature Camps of Baltimore and Harford counties closes after 46 years as founder retires
Nature Camps founder Don Webb announced last month that the camps’ 2022 season was its last.
halethorpe.com
Dallas Johnson’s big night leads Winters Mill boys basketball past Westminster, 65-52
Winters Mill mill defeats crosstown rival Westminster, 65-52, behind Dallas Johnson’s 21-point, seven-steal effort.
fox5dc.com
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
whatsupmag.com
The Boys' Latin School of Maryland
The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland is an all-boys independent school serving boys in grades K-12, with boarding available in grades 9-12. At Boys’ Latin, each and every one of our students is known -- for who he is today, and all he will be tomorrow. Our K-12 family is small by design because nearly two centuries of all-boys education has taught us that a close community builds a foundation of confidence. Of compassion. Of curiosity. And of character.
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
halethorpe.com
The ‘first first responder’: Mental health clinicians are now taking some of Baltimore County’s 911 calls
A pilot project in Baltimore County puts licensed mental health clinicians alongside 911 dispatchers to defuse and divert some of the area’s emergency calls.
wypr.org
Morgan State University's new medical school president seeks to graduate more Black doctors
Morgan State University is on track to be the first Historically Black College and University, or HBCU, in nearly half a century to open a new medical school. The proposed name is The Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine and it is scheduled to welcome its first class in Fall 2024.
halethorpe.com
Olga von Hartz Owens, career botanist and avid Chesapeake Bay sailor who built a sailboat in her backyard, dies
Olga von Hartz Owens, a career botanist and avid Chesapeake Bay sailor, died Jan. 3 at her Chestertown home. She was 93.
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0