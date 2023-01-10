ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022

Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11

Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
The Boys' Latin School of Maryland

The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland is an all-boys independent school serving boys in grades K-12, with boarding available in grades 9-12. At Boys’ Latin, each and every one of our students is known -- for who he is today, and all he will be tomorrow. Our K-12 family is small by design because nearly two centuries of all-boys education has taught us that a close community builds a foundation of confidence. Of compassion. Of curiosity. And of character.
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket

WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
