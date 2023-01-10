Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
halethorpe.com
Baltimore native Edward Ross Goldstein, teacher and tuba player who performed at thousands of events, dies
Edward Ross Goldstein, a tuba player who became an authority on the brass instrument and performed at thousands of events, died Friday. The Pikesville resident was 68.
halethorpe.com
Anne Arundel County, Visit Annapolis seek proposal to bring ferries back to the Chesapeake Bay
Anne Arundel County and its visitors bureau, along with a consortium of other waterfront jurisdictions and nonprofits, are exploring the possibility of reestablishing a ferry system across the Chesapeake Bay. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
Cellar Stage 2023 concert series to bring folk music scene to central Baltimore County | COLUMN
Cellar Stage just kicked off its 2023 concert series in the hall at Timonium United Methodist Church.
halethorpe.com
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at M&T Bank Stadium as Ravens seek to bring more big concert acts to Baltimore
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at M&T; Bank Stadium, part of a push to bring more big concert acts to the downtown Baltimore venue that is home to the Ravens. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
The ‘first first responder’: Mental health clinicians are now taking some of Baltimore County’s 911 calls
A pilot project in Baltimore County puts licensed mental health clinicians alongside 911 dispatchers to defuse and divert some of the area’s emergency calls.
halethorpe.com
Nature Camps of Baltimore and Harford counties closes after 46 years as founder retires
Nature Camps founder Don Webb announced last month that the camps’ 2022 season was its last.
halethorpe.com
Westminster senior midfielder James Gogol named 2022 Carroll County Times boys soccer Player of the Year
Growing up in a soccer family, James Gogol fell in love with the sport at a young age. He kept that passion throughout his time at Westminster, and after tallying 17 goals and seven assists, Gogol has been named 2022 Carroll County Times boys soccer Player of the Year. Source:...
halethorpe.com
Vote for the Howard County high school December athletes of the month
Four boys and girls basketball players earned Athlete of the Week honors in December. We’re letting the public vote on who should be the Boys and Girls Athlete of the Month.
halethorpe.com
Howard County Times boys and girls athletes of the week (Jan. 2-7): Wilde Lake’s Nathan Hiteshew and Hammond’s Hannah Chambers
Wilde Lake senior Nathan Hiteshew and Hammond senior Hannah Chambers earned the Howard County Times boys and girls Athlete of the Week honors for the week of Jan. 2-7.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore County Schools superintendent proposes the FY 2024 operating budget
Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams presented the proposed operating budget for the fiscal year 2024, which comes to a subtotal of $2.131 billion.
halethorpe.com
Safi Hampton caps off high school career as 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier volleyball player of the year
Hammond senior Safi Hampton capped off her career earning the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier volleyball player of the year, one of the Howard County leaders in kills.
halethorpe.com
High school sports roundup (Jan. 11)
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Jan. 11.
halethorpe.com
Dallas Johnson’s big night leads Winters Mill boys basketball past Westminster, 65-52
Winters Mill mill defeats crosstown rival Westminster, 65-52, behind Dallas Johnson’s 21-point, seven-steal effort.
Comments / 0