Madison County, IL

advantagenews.com

Alton woman’s murder may be solved

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is expected to share more information today about the murder of an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. A human torso found along I-70 in Warren County, Missouri in 2004 was identified in 2006 as Deanna Howland, who would have been 35-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Charges have now been filed in that one-time cold case.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody

FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
FREEBURG, IL
wgel.com

Numerous Charges In Bond County

Travis Fudge of Sorento has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with four felony offenses, two involving a law enforcement officer. The 35-year old Bond County man faces a Class 2 felony charge of disarming a police officer and a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated assault. It’s alleged...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fayette County Burglary Charge

A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
BROWNSTOWN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
SALEM, IL
FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Edwardsville High School investigates threat

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat at Edwardsville High School. Edwardsville school officials received an anonymous tip Tuesday afternoon regarding a possible threat of a shooting at the high school. The district immediately informed a school resource officer and the Edwardsville Police Department...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

