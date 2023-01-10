Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Business Journal
City of Edwardsville seeks participants for 2023 Race Relations, Equality Survey
The City of Edwardsville is seeking participation in an online survey as part of an ongoing effort to engage the public on the topic of race relations in Edwardsville. The 2023 Race Relations and Equality Survey is available now through Friday, Feb. 17, on the City’s website at cityofedwardsville.com/racerelations2023.
Illinois Business Journal
L&C offers high schools Fire Science Academy dual credit
Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with area high schools and fire departments to form the Fire Science Academy (FSA). The purpose of the FSA is to help incoming high school seniors take the initial steps needed to become a volunteer, on-call or full-time firefighter. L&C Fire Science...
Illinois Business Journal
IMPACT Strategies completes renovation of two retail suites for USPG
IMPACT Strategies has completed renovations to two retail suites for U.S. Properties Group (USPG). The space, totaling 5,721 square feet, is located between the Dollar Tree and Kohl’s stores on Beltline Road in Collinsville, Ill. Construction was completed on schedule in just three months. The firm’s work will allow...
Comments / 0