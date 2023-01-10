Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after West Side shooting, 2 suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering in an area hospital and two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur and Merida Street.
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East. Police said a driver in a Camaro...
Two injured following separate shootings on the city's north, northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to track down two suspects following two separate shootings on the city's north and northeast sides Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home off of Ridge Creek Drive. San Antonio Police say a man was pulling into his driveway when he noticed a man standing in his front yard.
KSAT 12
Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
KSAT 12
Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass. Police said the teen...
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M. The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
sasportsstar.com
Schertz Police ask for help in identifying pair who broke into Clemens High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are hoping you can help them identify two people who broke into Clemens High School last weekend. The man and woman were caught on camera in the early morning hours of January 7. The building was locked up and the pair...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman with car during large fight, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she hit two women who were involved in a large fight near downtown, killing one. Pennie Gomez, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man accused of threatening Target employee with knife during robbery
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a robbery at a Target store. Andrew Gutierrez, 33, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Sept. 17. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gutierrez entered the store and concealed various items without paying for...
KSAT 12
Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge. San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
Valley man who was dragged 500 feet by truck needs help, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was dragged 500 feet by a vehicle in Cameron Park is asking for the community’s help in his recovery. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning. ValleyCentral spoke with Juan Manuel Marroquin, Jesus’s uncle, […]
KSAT 12
2 San Antonio teens arrested after car burglaries, vehicle chase in New Braunfels, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two San Antonio teens were arrested in New Braunfels after they were caught breaking into vehicles and then led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Joe Angel Puente, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were both taken into...
KSAT 12
Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church
SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
