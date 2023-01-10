ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
KSAT 12

Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
