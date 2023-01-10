Mrs. Eileen A. Dallow, age 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 7, 2023. Eileen was born in Newport, RI to Jack Pimental and Helen Minior. Eileen was the wife of the late Elwood Dallow Jr. Eileen worked for many years in the Portsmouth School system as a special education teacher’s aide, as well as Looking Upwards. She was an active member of the Common Fence Point Resident Improvement Association. She was fondly known to many generations as “Nan”.

