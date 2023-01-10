Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Jan. 13-15)
Its another busy weekend on the local music scene, and we’re featuring free or inexpensive local shows sure to beat the winter blues! Read more in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: The Berger Boys, the father/son duo Jimmy (Schemers, Men of Great Courage) and Louie Berger, bring their two-part harmonies to covers and originals at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel in East Greenwich at 8PM. Click here for details.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Catherine C. Casey Baer
Branford, NH – Catherine (Coggins) Casey Baer, 100, of formerly of Middletown, RI, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023. She was the wife of the late Eugene W. Baer III and the late Walter J. Casey. Born in Springfield, MA on September 18, 1922, she was the daughter of...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 13 – 15
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 5 pm: New Year’s Winter Wellness Workshop at Norman Bird Sanctuary. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For...
ABC6.com
A local cat café serves muffins and meows
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A local café is combining their love for coffee… and for cats. At Bajah’s cat café in Tiverton, you can grab a cup of coffee, while playing with kittens. Named after her cat Bajah, Amanda Souza-Viera, owner of the café, opened...
whatsupnewp.com
Danielle Ogden takes the helm as Interim Executive Director at Newport Art Museum
The Newport Art Museum (NAM) today announced the appointment of Danielle Ogden as Interim Executive Director. Ogden brings over 17 years of experience in the museum and academic field, including serving as Associate Director of Academic Programs and Museum Specialist in Adult Learning at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and supporting the launch of the National Gallery Singapore as Senior Manager of Adult Learning and Access Programs.
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Eileen A. Dallow
Mrs. Eileen A. Dallow, age 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 7, 2023. Eileen was born in Newport, RI to Jack Pimental and Helen Minior. Eileen was the wife of the late Elwood Dallow Jr. Eileen worked for many years in the Portsmouth School system as a special education teacher’s aide, as well as Looking Upwards. She was an active member of the Common Fence Point Resident Improvement Association. She was fondly known to many generations as “Nan”.
motifri.com
My Darling, Clementine: A night out at Providence’s new cocktail bar
Only days before bidding adieu to 2022, this former Motif writer sought out a new cocktail bar in the heart of Providence, secretly joining with friends in her beloved city for one more night on the town. One could say it was a clandestine affair at Clementine Cocktail Bar: elegant, intimate, memorable – just like the drinks themselves.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
high-profile.com
Design Unveiled for new 100,000sf School in Cranston
Cranston, RI – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it is working closely with the City of Cranston and Cranston Public Schools on the design of the new Gladstone Elementary School, to replace an existing 1950s-era school. Finegold Alexander is leveraging the existing site topography to create a compact building footprint,...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more
The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival is set to take place from February 17th to 26th, 2023, and organizers are excited to welcome visitors to the city for a wide range of fun and entertaining events. The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by...
Uprise RI
Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment
On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 14 – 21)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 15 – 21, 2023. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Cat of the Week: The Grey One
Meet your new best friend, The Grey One– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!. Maya is a female Domestic Shorthair, approximately six years old. Here’s what Potter League had to say about The Grey One;. “Does the name “The Grey One” spark questions of enigmatic mystery?...
whatsupnewp.com
15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.
Here Are the Three Top Restaurants in New Bedford According to Food Network
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
WCVB
New England accessory makers see a spark in popularity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A New England couple is keeping history alive – in more ways than one – with their jewelry business. Rachel Ajaj and her husband Omar are co-founders ofAir & Anchor in Cranston, Rhode Island. They make all their jewelry in the same factory where Rachel’s grandfather, Ralph Rafaelian, ran his jewelry business Cinerama Jewelry.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
